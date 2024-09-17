Fall Festival Comes October 26 to 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jax Melanin Market's Fall Festival kicks off the club's offseason event schedule and comes to 121 Financial Ballpark from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.

An afternoon of fun awaits with trick-or-treating at vendor tables, craft tables, a face painter, balloon twisters, kids zone inflatables and fall classics on the 121 Financial Ballpark HD videoboard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office mounted division will also be on-site from 12-2 p.m.

Admission to the Jumbo Shrimp and Jax Melanin Market's Fall Festival is a canned food item that will be donated to the Jax Melanin Market's food pantry. Free parking is available in Lot P.

The Fall Festival is a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available both on the concourse and in the stadium seating bowl. The field will not be open for this event, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted into the ballpark.

