Three Marlins Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Week Versus Gwinnett

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' infielder Vidal Bruján and outfielders Derek Hill and Dane Myers will begin their injury rehabilitation assignments presented by H2 Health with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp against the Gwinnett Stripers from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Bruján has been on the 10-day injured list since August 31 with a right shoulder AC joint sprain. In 98 games with the Marlins this season, Bruján has slashed .224/.307/.322 with 14 doubles, two home runs, and 16 RBIs.

Hill has been on the 10-day injured list since September 7, retroactive to September 5 with a left shoulder impingement. In 25 games with the Marlins, Hill has hit .227/.242/.409 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Myers has been on the injured list since July 15, retroactive to July 13 with a left ankle fracture. In 40 games with the Marlins this season, Myers has posted a .265/.337/.422 line with 22 hits and 14 RBIs.

A San Pedro de Macoris, Dom. Republic native, Bruján was signed as a minor league free agent by the Tampa Bay Rays on October 17, 2014. The infielder spent the majority of his career as a member of the Rays' organization. He was traded to the Marlins on November 17, 2023 along with right-hander Calvin Faucher in exchange infielder Erick Lara, right-hander Andrew Lindsey and a player to be named later.

A Elk Grove, Calif. native, Hill was originally selected in the 1st round (23rd overall) of the 2014 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers. The outfielder spent the 2014-2019 seasons in the minor leagues before being called up to Detroit in 2020. In the middle of the 2022 season, Hill was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. That offseason, he elected free agency and on November 22, signed with the Washington Nationals. At the conclusion of the 2023 season, Hill elected free agency again and signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 27.

On July 23, 2024, the San Francisco Giants claimed him off waivers. On August 3, Hill was on the move again, as he was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins.

A Katy, Texas native, Myers was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of Rice University. The outfielder spent 2017-2022 in the Tigers farm system, reaching as far as Triple-A Toledo. On December 7, 2022, he was selected in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft by the Marlins. In 2023, he played in 49 games with Double-A Pensacola before being promoted to Jacksonville on June 8. In 51 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Myers slashed .339/.417/.516 with 65 hits, 37 RBIs, and eight home runs.

On July 3, 2023 he got the call to the big leagues and made his MLB debut on July 4 at loanDepot park against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

In 22 games with Miami in 2023, he slashed .269/.286/.358 with 18 hits and nine RBIs. He started the 2024 season with Jacksonville. In 25 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Myers hit .237/.336/.323 with 22 hits and 18 runs scored. On April 28, he was recalled to the Marlins.

Bruján, Hill and Myers are the 15th, 16th, and 17th Marlins, respectively, to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6; September 11-present), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5), outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9), infielder Otto López (July 12-19), right-hander Anthony Bender (August 31-September 7), and left-hander Ryan Weathers (September 8-present) also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

