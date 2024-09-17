Albies Belts Three-Run Homer as Stripers Slip Past Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Beginning a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Ozzie Albies went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (71-74) to a 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-75) at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Decisive Plays: The game remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when the Stripers finally broke through for four runs. J.P. Martinez's RBI single scored Luke Waddell for a 1-0 lead, and Albies followed with a screaming line drive to left that cleared the wall for a three-run home run (1). The 4-0 lead was threatened as the Jumbo Shrimp scored three times off Allan Winans in the eighth, but Hayden Harris (S, 4) struck out four of the five batters he faced over the final 1.1 innings to hold the lead at 4-3. His final strikeout of Jakob Marsee came on a call overturned by ABS challenge.

Key Contributors: Hurston Waldrep (W, 2-2) started and threw 6.0 scoreless, three-hit innings while striking out seven for Gwinnett. Albies (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Martinez (2-for-4, RBI, 2 stolen bases) had multi-hit nights for the Stripers. For Jacksonville, rehabbing left-hander Braxton Garrett struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless, three-hit frames.

Noteworthy: Albies' homer was his 13 th career with Gwinnett, first since September 13, 2022 when he hit a walk-off solo shot to beat Durham. Waldrep has turned in consecutive quality starts in September, posting a 0.75 ERA (1 ER in 12.0 IP), 1.08 WHIP, and .195 BAA in that span.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 18): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7 : 0 5 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Ballpark. Broadcast: 6 : 50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Ian Anderson (3-2, 4.27 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Adam Mazur (2-3, 5.73 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

