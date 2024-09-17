Rochester Drops Low-Scoring Series Opener with Iowa

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing in their first game against Iowa since June 14, 1990, Rochester dropped the opener to their final series of the 2024 season in a pitcher's duel with the Cubs, 3-0. LHP Andrew Alvarez logged his second Triple-A quality start with a 6.0-inning performance including six strikeouts on the mound. RHP Daison Acosta and LHP Garvin Alston combined to throw 3.0 innings of scoreless relief to help keep Rochester within striking distance.

2B Hayden Cantrelle laced a line drive into left-center for a triple to lead off the third inning for the Cubs. 3B Reivaj Garcia followed with a ground-rule double that got stuck under the wall in right field and scored Cantrelle to make it 1-0 Iowa.

SS Matt Shaw and RF Trayce Thompson worked back-to-back walks to start the sixth inning for the I-Cubs. DH Moises Ballesteros chopped a cutter into right field for a base hit that brought Shaw around from second to put Iowa up 2-0. 1B Chase Strumpf then grounded into a double play at short, but plated Thompson and increased the lead to three runs.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code pride for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

With two outs in the ninth, DH Riley Adams worked a 3-1 count for a free pass to give Rochester its fifth base runner of the night. Despite building momentum late, the Wings dropped the series opener with Iowa by a score of 3-0.

Left-hander Andrew Alvarez started on the bump to open the series against the Cubs for his 15th start with the Wings this season. The California native went 6.0 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Daison Acosta entered in relief in the sixth frame and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just a walk while striking out four Cubs. Southpaw Garvin Alston took over with two outs in the seventh inning and turned in 1.1 scoreless frames with a hit and one strikeout in the appearance.

Tuesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is LHP Andrew Alvarez, who turned in his second Triple-A Quality Start tonight, allowing three earned on four hits across 6.0 full innings while striking out six and walking four. In seven starts at Innovative Field this season, Alvarez posts a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) and has allowed just one home run.

Rochester and Iowa are back in action for the second game of their final six-game set of 2024. The Red Wings look to even the series, sending RHP Spenser Watkins to the mound against the Cubs RHP Connor Noland. The first pitch is scheduled once again for 6:05 p.m.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code pride for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.