SWB Game Notes - September 17

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-28, 84-59) @ Buffalo Bisons (30-38, 67-75)

Game 144 | Road Game 69 | Sahlen Field | Tuesday, September 17, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Cody Poteet (MLB Rehab) vs LHP Adam Macko (Triple-A Debut)

HAPPY AT HOME - The RailRiders have wrapped up thier season at home with a 43-42 record. They technically played 75 contests at home and although one was cancelled they took on a game from Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN- The road has been kind to the RailRiders who are 41-27 in games played outside of PNC Field. They swept two road series - one at Norfolk and the other at Jacksonville, both in the first half of the season. This is the team's third trip up to Buffalo this season after making two quick three-game stints, one to start of the season and the other right after the All-Star Break. They are 4-2 against the Bisons this season and it is only fitting they wrap up their summer here.

POTEET PITCHED- Cody Poteet joined the RailRiders to continue his Major League rehab assignment in an effort to return to the New York Yankees. This is his sixth start in rehab, second with SWB after making three solid appearances in Double-A Somerset. He worked his way up to 64 pitches. Poteet made four starts with the Yankees this season for a 2.14 ERA, recording three wins. The 30-year-old was placed on the Injured List on June 18 with a right tricep strain.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE RECORD- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 229 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 27 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one.The Charleston Charlies also had 224 in 1976.

LEADING OFF SWINGING - After allowing back-to-back games with a leadoff home run thanks to Scott Kingery last week, Caleb Durbin hit a leadoff homer for the RailRiders on Sunday. They have allowed six game-starting home runs, while hitting just two of their own. Greg Allen was the other on March 29 at Buffalo.

PITCHING POWER - The pitching staff has held the RailRiders upright this week working a 2.95 ERA in seven games already. They have issued just 24 walks while striking out 76 batters. This was the most strikeouts recorded in the International League this week.

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 8 games left to play.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

International League Stories from September 17, 2024

