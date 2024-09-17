Sounds and Tides Postponed Due to Rain

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk, Va. - The Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides' scheduled series opener for Tuesday, September 17 at Harbor Park has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 18 beginning at 4:35 p.m. CDT (5:35 p.m. local time). Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Sounds finish the regular season in Norfolk this week, with the 2024 season finale on Sunday, September 22. Nashville opens the 2025 season on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) at First Horizon Park.

