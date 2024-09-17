Jackson Powers Bulls over Memphis, 3-1

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis, TN - Alex Jackson clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning to propel the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 3-1 on Tuesday night at Auto Zone Park.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulls (35-35) as they claimed the opener of the final series of the season.

Cole Wilcox (W, 3-2) notched the victory, by hamstringing the Redbirds (32-36) on four hits and one run over seven frames.

Leading 2-1 in the fourth, Kameron Misner drew a bases loaded walk to push across Bob Seymour.

Jacob Waguespack threw a perfect eighth win a strikeout in his third major league rehab appearance. Richie Palacios, on the Rays' injured list since July 31st, went 1-2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab game for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Michael Gomez (S, 1) notched the save by recording the final three outs in a perfect ninth inning. The Bulls stranded 14 baserunners in the victory.

Jake Mangum went 1-5 to maintain his International League-leading average at .317. Memphis' Matt Koperniak, second in the league, went 1-2 to bump his average to .308.

The series continues Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET.

