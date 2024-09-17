For You, Built by You: Here Is What You Chose for Friday's Fan Appreciation Night

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Here it is, Bisons fans... A Fan Appreciation Night Game for you, built by you! As the Bisons take the field for the final Honda fridaynightbash! of the season this Friday against the Rail (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.), we are celebrating our annual tradition of Fan Appreciation Night with giveaways every half inning and postgame Fireworks.

And for the past few weeks, we asked you to design this year's event. And not only did we get a tremendous amount of votes, but also some great suggestions as well. So, we decided to add a few bonus promotions to this year's Fan Appreciation Night based on what YOU wanted to see! Here it is, your Fan Appreciation Night.

Bisons Team Jersey

You wanted to see the Bisons one more time in our 'Locally Made' city jerseys, so the Bisons will take the field Friday with this great alternative jersey and cap combo!

Concessions:

The votes are in and this year's Fan Appreciation Night will feature $3 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, $2 Nachos (the largest margin of victory for any vote) and $4 Craft Beers all game long. Plus, you voted on receiving one (1) free drink item with the purchase of the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant so get your reservations in today (716-846-2100 | PubatthePark.com).

FAN SUGGESTION: "Have more snack items for kids" Good idea, so we're adding $2 Cotton Candy and $2 Cracker Jacks for Friday's game.

Giveaways:

We'll have giveaways every half inning of the game, but the grand prize for one lucky fan that you chose was a $200 Bisons Gift Card. Plus, one specific lucky row giveaway that won your vote was a Beef on Week Bobblehead Lucky Row Giveaway that we will feature in-game.

FAN SUGGESTION: "How about logo baseballs for a lucky row?" Sounds good to us!

Merchandise Offers

You voted for two great specials that you can take advantage of at Friday's game, 25% OFF all Themed Night Jerseys, including the Luces de Buffalo, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Hockey Night and Lacrosse Night jerseys as well as the Locally Made Jerseys being warn that night by the Bisons. You have also selected the Bisons Home 5950 Cap to be just $25 each.

FAN SUGGESTION: "More clearance items." Can do!... Be sure to check out an updated clearance section at both the Team Shop on the first base side of the ballpark and the Batter's Box on the third base side for some new additions to what's being offered on clearance! (*while supplies last).

Entertainment

What can you say? It's a classic. And for the 7th inning stretch, you'll be clapping along with Cotton Eye Joe as the song you selected. As for the fireworks, we'll all remember the 20th night of September, by Earth, Wind & Fire as we light up the skies above Sahlen Field. You wanted to see the Oblivious Cam in-game, so stay on your toes or we'll find you. And as classic as you can get, Buster will compete in the game's Base Race against one lucky kid.

FAN SUGGESTION: "Give something away every time a Bisons pitchers gets a strikeout". Let's rack up the Ks... Every time a Bisons pitcher picks up a strikeout on Friday, we'll be handing out 2025 Opening Day Tickets to some lucky fans.

We can't wait to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with our great fans on a night they built! Get your tickets today for what is sure to be an amazing night at the ballpark!!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.