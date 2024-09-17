WooSox Hold off IronPigs, Win Series Opener 14-9

ALLENTOWN, PA -- Roman Anthony, Mickey Gasper, and Kyle Teel led the offensive onslaught as the Worcester Red Sox (42-28)/(77-68) took the series opener from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-37)/(65-76) by a score of 14-9 on Tuesday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Eight WooSox batters recorded a hit while the team finished 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Mick Abel, the No. 6 ranked prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization according to MLB Pipeline, got the start for the IronPigs and looked to end his season on a high note. Despite carrying a 5.92 ERA into Tuesday night, the former first rounder has posted a 3.99 ERA in six starts since the beginning of August. But in the series opener with Worcester, Abel didn't make it out of the third inning.

The WooSox tagged the 23-year-old for nine runs in their first three trips to the plate, starting the game with four runs in the first inning. With two on and nobody out, Mickey Gasper lined an RBI single into right that scored Roman Anthony for the first run of the game. Kyle Teel followed with a double that kicked off the bottom of the left field wall to bring home two more Worcester runs. Then with two outs, the WooSox' catcher scored on a balk to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the second, the WooSox loaded the bases on a single and two walks with nobody out for Chase Meidroth. Recently named the WooSox' team MVP, Meidroth grounded into a double play, but Tyler McDonough scored on the play to make it a five-run Worcester lead.

The offensive did not slow down in the third. Four straight singles began the inning for the WooSox with Jamie Westbrook and Bobby Dalbec each picking up RBI knocks. After recording the first out of the inning, Abel handed the ball to Jonah Dipoto who looked to stop the bleeding. The 'Pigs reliever retired the first batter he faced, but two more runs would score on Anthony's infield hit to make it a 9-0 ballgame at the end of three innings.

Fresh off winning International League Pitcher of the Week honors, Jason Alexander was solid through the first five innings of the series opener--allowing just one run on four hits while striking out three. But in the sixth, Alexander ran into some trouble.

With runners on the corners and nobody out, Rafael Marchan grounded into a force out to bring home the second run of the game for Lehigh Valley. Following Darick Hall's two-bagger, David Dahl drilled a two-run double to make it a 9-4 ballgame. After Jim Haley drew a two-out walk, Alexander was relieved by Jacob Webb, who was greeted by Otto Kemp's RBI single that further cut into the lead. At the end of six innings, the WooSox' nine-run advantage was down to four.

In the seventh, Worcester rebuilt their lead. After the first three batters drew free passes, McDonough took one for the team to bring home the 10th run of the game for the WooSox. Anthony's RBI single brought home another, and a wild pitch made it a dozen for Worcester before Gasper's two-run knock capped the five-run inning.

Luis Garcia and Lucas Sims--two of the Red Sox' mid-season trade acquisitions--made rehab appearances out of the bullpen on Tuesday, each firing a scoreless inning of work. Garcia allowed one hit while Sims punched two tickets and did not allow a baserunner.

Leading by nine heading into the bottom of the ninth, Brendan Cellucci took over for Worcester on the mound, but faced just four batters and did not record an out. Wyatt Olds replaced the southpaw with the bases loaded and, after retiring the first two batters he faced, allowed a two-run single to Ryan McKenna to make it a 14-8 game. Dahl followed with an RBI knock to cut the lead to five, but Olds struck Haley out looking to end the game.

In the WooSox' 14-9 victory on Tuesday, Alexander (W, 7-6) earned his seventh win of the season while Abel (L, 3-12) was handed the defeat.

The WooSox and IronPigs will resume their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Hunter Dobbins (1-2, 3.45) is scheduled to make his fourth Triple-A start opposite Robinson Pina (1-4, 4.88) for Lehigh Valley. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

