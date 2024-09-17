First Horizon Park to Host Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Cosmic Baseball, the viral sensation that captivated the sports world over the summer of 2024, is coming to First Horizon Park and Nashville during the 2025 season. Nashville serves as one of the stops on the inaugural Cosmic Takeover Tour that will be traveling to multiple cities across the U.S. in 2025.

The team, the Tri-City Chili Peppers, use the world's only stadium-grade black lights. The organization blends traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement with a combination of top-level players, music and mind-bending special effects. The Chili Peppers announced the tour in September and asked fans which cities the Cosmic Takeover Tour should visit. An overwhelming response for Nashville as a host city was heard loud and clear.

"We are excited to bring history to Nashville and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience," added Chris Martin, Owner of the Chili Peppers.

Dates for the events will be announced soon. The only way to guarantee tickets for the event will be to register through the ticket lottery at Cosmic Baseball (chilipeppersbaseball.com).

The demand nationally to create the Cosmic Takeover Tour was spurred by the wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS Television Japan and many more.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

