Memphis Starts Final Homestand with Loss to Durham

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began the final homestand of the season with a 3-1 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis offense struggled to get anything going in the loss. The Redbirds went down in order over the final six innings, recorded just four hits and did not collect an RBI. Right fielder Matt Koperniak led the offense with a 1-for-2 night and added a walk.

Memphis used a bullpen day in the series opener. Connor Thomas, Kyle Leahy and Jacob Bosiokovic covered the final 5.0 innings with scoreless relief. Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (2-9) allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out one in 2.0 innings pitched. No pitcher threw more than 2.0 innings for the Redbirds in the loss.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Wednesday, September 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.