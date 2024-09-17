Tuesday Night's Game vs. Nashville Postponed

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Tuesday night's game vs. the Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, September 18. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Fans may exchange their September 17, 2024 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2024 regular season home game. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for September 17, 2024 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2024, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their September 17, 2024 ticket(s).

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

