Knights Fall to Mets on Tuesday, 15-7

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

(SYRACUSE, NY) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets by a score of 15-7 on Tuesday night from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. Tuesday's game was the start of Charlotte's final series of the 2024 season.

First baseman Tim Elko launched Charlotte's lone home run of the evening, a two-run blast in the top of the third inning. The home run was his ninth of the season with the Knights since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham. He finished the night with two hits, the home run and four RBI.

Despite the loss, the Knights combined to tally a game-high 10 hits on the night. Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton continued his remarkable season, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, one double and one RBI. For the season, Payton is now hitting a team-high .303. Shortstop Colson Montgomery and center fielder Rafael Ortega chipped in with two hits apiece for the Knights.

Charlotte RHP Deivi García (3-6, 6.38) started the game and was saddled with the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits over three innings. A total of six pitchers appeared in Tuesday's game for the Knights, including Chicago White Sox RHP Jordan Leasure on a major league rehab assignment.

For the Mets, it was Yolmer Sánchez, who led the way. Sánchez, a former Charlotte Knights infielder, launched a grand slam in the eighth inning. He finished the night with a game-high five RBI to help lead the Syracuse offense. In all, the Mets swatted three home runs on the night. First baseman JT Schwartz and center fielder Jose Azocar both homered and had three RBI apiece for the Mets in the win.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Syracuse, NY on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

