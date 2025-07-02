Carles Gil Talks MVPs, Dream Teammates, and Spain!: this Is MLS
July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the New England Revolution Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 4 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for June 2025 - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC's Road Match at Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, September 21 - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Announces New Date for Austin FC's September Home Match vs. Seattle - Austin FC
- New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven - New York City FC
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Selected for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Signs Defender Christopher McVey to a Contract Extension - San Diego FC
- U-16 Nash Dearmin and U-17 Quinton John Named to MLS NEXT 2025 All-Star Roster - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Chicago Fire FC
- Soccer's Future Stars Face off in Austin for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - MLS
- Ademar Chavez, Andrei Chirila Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Academy Midfielder Ronan Leeming Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Seattle Sounders FC
- Two LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Jonathan Ransom and DD Sibrian Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Atlanta United FC
- Cristiano Oliveira and Josh Macedo Selected to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Academy Defender August Nystrom Named to 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Jack Kortkamp Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC's U16 Academy Defender Liam Devan Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Celebrate '90s Night and Dallas Burn Legends on July 19 at Toyota Stadium - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Enea Mihaj - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Cristiano Oliveira and Josh Macedo Selected to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune
- Revolution Rescue 3-3 Draw with Dramatic Second-Half Comeback
- Revolution Host Colorado Rapids
- New England Revolution Falls to Nashville SC, 2-3