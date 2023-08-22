Bisons Team up Will Bills' Micah Hyde for August 29th "Mystery Ball" Game at Sahlen Field

The Bisons today announced that they have teamed up with Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde for the return of the team's popular Mystery Ball promotion, Tuesday, August 29 during the Herd's game against the Indianapolis Indians (7:05 p.m. | Gates 6:00 p.m.). At the event, fans can purchase one of 500 autographed baseballs, gift-wrapped to conceal the signee's identity, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Micah Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation. Whose signature you get is just part of the fun!

A full list of potential signees is available at Bisons.com/MysteryBall, but will include many of Hyde's Bills teammates, including Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, Dawson Knox and Dion Dawkins, as well as Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin and more from the Buffalo Sabres and Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Hyun-Jin Ryu and others from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hyde will also throw the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the game. Fans can purchase Bisons game tickets at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The autographed Mystery Balls will only be sold at the event.

On August 29, the Mystery Baseballs will be sold at the Oak St. Gate ONLY, which will open at 6:00 p.m. that night. Each fan will be allowed to purchase one mystery ball for a $40 donation to the Imagine for Youth Foundation.

About Imagine for Youth

The Imagine for Youth Foundation was started in 2015 to help financially disadvantaged kids thrive academically and athletically by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment. Their mission is to help children achieve a healthy, active and educated life. For more information, please visit imagineforyouth.org.

