Redbirds Announce Expansion to 901 Day Celebration at AutoZone Park

August 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The biggest 901 Day Celebration just got bigger! The Memphis Redbirds announced the closing of B.B. King Blvd. between Union Ave. to make room for a free pregame concert.

The Redbirds have teamed up with the Overton Park Shell and Mempho Presents to host the concert on the new Shell on Wheels featuring performances by Lucky 7 Brass Band and Black Cream.

"Our goal was to have something for everyone," Craig Unger, Redbirds President and GM said, "and it just got too big for our plaza!"

During the pregame party, fans can enjoy the live music, drinks, photo ops, local vendors, carnival-style games and inflatables.

The concert will take place from 4-7 p.m. with the first pitch of the Redbirds game slated for 7:05 p.m. Gates for the game will open at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the games for the game will receive one of two 901-themed t-shirts.

The party doesn't stop at first pitch. Throughout the game the Redbirds will auction off specialty 901 Day jerseys featuring artwork by local artist David D. Lynch, that fans can bid on in an auction benefitting local non-profit organizations. Fans can also win prizes from local businesses and attractions.

Fans can purchase group tickets of ten or more starting at just $9.01 each. For those wanting to hear more Memphis music, a dual ticket for the Redbirds game on Sept. 1 and Mempho Music Festival from Sept. 29 - Oct.1 is available for $90. All tickets can be purchased at memphisredbirds.com/901day.

Businesses wanting to get involved with the Redbirds 901 Day Celebration are encouraged to call (901) 721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com/901day.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.