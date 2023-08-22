Wings Storm Back from Six Down in Ninth

August 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete a six-run comeback and beat Worcester, 8-7 in the series opener. SS Richie Martin launched a three-run shot in the final frame to pull the Wings within two runs and RF Travis Blankenhorn finished the job with a two-run shot off the right field foul pole to win it.

Worcester jumped on the board in the top of the second, the seventh consecutive game Rochester has surrendered a run before coming around to score. After a pair of walks to DH Stephen Scott and 3B Ryan Fitzgerald, 1B Niko Kavadas roped an RBI single that scored Scott and pushed Worcester in front. Two batters later, SS David Hamilton launched his 15th home run of the season, a three-run shot that made the score 4-0. Another run came around to score in the frame on an RBI single from RF Bobby Dalbec to give the WooSox five runs heading into the bottom half.

The Wings broke into the run column in the fourth, when C Drew Millas launched an RBI double that scored 2B Luis García from second base. This was Millas' second double in August, and first since 8/9. Both teams were held off the board until the top of the sixth, when Worcester added an unearned run on a groundout from 2B Emmanuel Valdez to push their lead to 6-1.

CF Jacob Young logged an 8th-inning infield-single, coming off a LHP Joe Jacques' changeup, for his first Triple-A knock after being promoted from Double-A Harrisburg, earlier in the day.

After a single and a stolen base from CF Ceddanne Rafaela in the top of the ninth set up Worcester with a runner in scoring position. Following a strikeout, Scott singled to bring in Rafaela and cushion the WooSox lead to 7-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Rochester came out swinging in their last at-bats, logging three-straight singles capped off by a line drive through the left side from 3B Jack Dunn that scored Millas and trimmed the deficit to five. SS Richie Martin came to the plate next, and launched his second homer of the year, a three-run shot that traveled 383 feet and brought the Wings to within two runs. LF Darren Baker followed the homer with a single and moved to second on an error, ultimately scoring on a ground out by Garcia to cut the deficit to 7-6. With a pair of outs, 1B Jake Noll roped a double down the left field line to set the stage for Blankenhorn. The lefty ripped a slider down the right-field line that hit the foul pole, winning the game for Rochester, marking their eighth walk-off victory of the season.

RHP Roddery Muñoz made his fifth start with the Wings this season Tuesday night. The right hander worked 1.2 innings, allowing five earned on three hits, while striking out three and walking five. RHP Luis Reyes came in first out of the bullpen, and delivered 2.1 hitless innings while striking out four and walking two. Reyes now has four of the seven hitless outings by Wings relievers with at least 2.1 innings pitched.

Tuesday night's Co-Diamond Pro Players of the Game are RHP Luis Reyes and SS Richie Martin. Reyes logged 2.1 hitless innings of relief in the contest, while striking out four. In the month of August, he has logged 12.1 innings on the mound, boasting a 2.19 ERA, first and third among Wings relievers over that span, respectively. Martin's homer was his second of the season and first since 6/1 against Syracuse. He is now hitting .360 (9-for-25) over his last eight games since 8/11.

The Red Wings look to take a 2-0 lead in the series Wednesday night, which would mark the first time they won the first two games of a series since 6/13-15 (vs. SWB). LHP Alemao Hernandez is scheduled to make second career Triple-A start, toeing the rubber against WooSox RHP Kyle Barraclough. First pitch is set for 6:46 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.