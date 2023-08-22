Zavala Begins MLB Rehab Tuesday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of Tuesday's opener against the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment today with the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

Zavala, 29, was placed on Chicago's 10-day Injured List on August 6 (retroactive to August 3) with a left oblique strain. This season, Zavala has appeared in 66 games with the White Sox and is hitting .155 (25-for-161) with 15 runs scored, three doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI. He was drafted by the White Sox in the 12th round of the June 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of San Diego State University.

OF Billy Hamilton was activated off Charlotte's Injured List today and was released by the Chicago White Sox organization. In 28 games with the Knights this season, Hamilton hit .147 (11-for-75), three doubles, one triple, one home run, four RBI and three stolen bases. He has also appeared in three games with the White Sox this season and went 0-for-2 with two stolen bases.

RHP Declan Cronin, who was optioned to the Charlotte Knights from the Chicago White Sox on August 21, was added to Charlotte's active roster today. This season with the Knights, Cronin is 1-0 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA in 41 games (44.2 innings pitched). He made his MLB debut with the White Sox on July 30 vs. Cleveland and appeared in a total of five games (0-0, 7.71 ERA).

