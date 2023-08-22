Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 22nd to Sunday, August 27th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets continue their two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Toronto Blue Jays) on Tuesday, August 22nd. The homestand features Salt Potato Power Move Weekend, Healthcare Appreciation Night, foldable card set giveaway night, Salt City Salt Potatoes "Mashup" jersey giveaway, three nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, August 22nd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 23rd (1:05 p.m. game, 12:00 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: YMCA of CNY and the Upstate Foundation.

Thursday, August 24th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's the start of Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend, plus the greatest invention in the history of baseball: Dollar Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Plus, it's also Healthcare Appreciation Night with a postgame fireworks extravaganza, all presented by Upstate Services Group.

Friday, August 25th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend continues with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Willow Rock Brewery will be the featured local brewery for a "Tap Takeover" at the Hop Spot Beer Garden.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty 2023 Syracuse Mets foldable card set giveaway, sponsored by Burdick Mitsubishi at Driver's Village. Then, after the game, there is a postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 26th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are combining the Salt City Mets with the Syracuse Salt Potatoes to become the Salt City Salt Potatoes. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a "mashup" Salt City Salt Potatoes jersey, presented by Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast.

After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night, courtesy of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast.

Sunday, August 27th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

The Syracuse Mets and the CNY Diaper Bank are teaming up to host a Diaper Drive at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 500 fans to bring an unopened package of diapers to donate to the CNY Diaper Bank will receive a bobblehead. The Diaper Drive will go from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in front of the Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

