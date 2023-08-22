8.22.23 Game Information: Iowa Cubs (68-49, 25-19) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-63, 22-22)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #119 / HOME #57: Iowa Cubs (68-49, 25-19) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-63, 22-22)

PROBABLES: RHP Shane Greene (0-0, 4.70) vs. RHP Jared Jones (2-2, 5.40)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Despite outhitting the St. Paul Saints, 13-6, the Indianapolis Indians dropped the series finale at CHS Field on Sunday afternoon, 7-6. St. Paul slugged its way to a come-from-behind victory thanks to a four-run sixth inning that was highlighted by a pair of triples off Indians reliever John O'Reilly. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the frame with a triple and Jair Camargo was beaned on the following pitch to put runners on the corners. Yunior Severino followed with an RBI single and Gilberto Celestino tripled to drive in a pair to recapture the lead. Andrew Stevenson tallied the fourth run of the inning and would-be winning run on a single up the middle. St. Paul jumped out early with a run in each of their first two plate appearances. Vinny Capra led off the third inning with a double, followed by a Nick Gonzales walk and passed ball that advanced both runners into scoring position. Miguel Andújar then grounded out to plate Capra and a bloop single from Canaan Smith-Njigba scored Gonzales. Aaron Shackelford gave Indy its only lead of the contest on a piercing line-drive RBI double down the left-field line. The Indians capped the five-run frame with an RBI single by Ryan Vilade, and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Austin Schulfer, scoring Shackelford. Indy rallied in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run on a Gonzales RBI single. With two outs and runners on the corners, Andújar flew out to deep left-center field to stop the threat.

GONZO TORRID STRETCH: Nick Gonzales notched a pair of hits on Sunday to cap an excellent season series vs. the St. Paul Saints. In 16 games against Saints pitching, he hit .369 (24-for-65) with six doubles, three triples, a home run, five RBI and .438 on-base percentage. Gonzales had two career-high tying four-hit games against the Saints, his second coming last Tuesday night. Since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3, he is hitting .318 (14-for-44) with three doubles, a home run, four RBI and nine walks in 12 games.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Miguel Andújar is having another excellent month, hitting .313 (20-for-64) with four doubles, a home run, 13 RBI and 10 walks compared to just four strikeouts in 17 games played in August. He tallied his league-leading 131st hit of the season on Sunday and ranks sixth in all of minor league baseball in hits. Andújar ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .347), RBI (2nd, 84), OPS (7th, .961), total bases (7th, 207) and slugging percentage (9th, .548).

SLAMMING THE DOOR: Hunter Stratton had yet another dominant outing, earning his fifth save of the season with a perfect ninth inning last Saturday. After being unsuccessful in his first two save opportunities this season, Stratton has been perfect in his last five save chances. It was his seventh consecutive scoreless outing (9.0ip). He sent the Saints down in order, recording two of the three outs by way of strikeout. He has held opponents without a hit in six of seven appearances in August, opponents are 1-for-28. His scoreless streak is his longest since posting career-high 10.0 scoreless frames from 5/8-6/2/21 with Double-A Altoona. Since July 18, he is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA (2er/14.2ip), seven hits allowed, 20 strikeouts and 0.89 WHIP.

THE BOLT SHOW: Cody Bolton has held opponents scoreless in each of his last four relief outings. In 5.1 innings of work, he's allowed just two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

VILADE IS HEATING UP: Ryan Vilade is 6-for-14 with a home run, three RBI and 1.143 OPS in his last four games. Vilade's homer on Saturday night was his fifth of the season, snapping a 41-game drought without leaving the yard. His last home run came on June 23 vs. Columbus.

JOR VS. I-CUBS: Right-handed reliever John O'Reilly has been excellent in 12 career relief outings against Iowa. He is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA (4er/18.2ip) against the I-Cubs, including 4.2 scoreless innings pitched in five outings this season. Since June 1, the 27-year-old is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA (9er/34.0ip) and 28 strikeouts.

ROB DOES THE JOB: Zastryzny tossed his third consecutive no-hit relief appearance on Friday. The southpaw has recorded eight outs during this stretch, six of the outs coming way of strikeout. The veteran has shown excellent command, issuing just one walk in 16.1 innings, his lone walk came in his first outing on May 16 vs. Iowa, he has not issued a free pass in his last 15.1 innings. Since July 5, he's posted a 2.63 ERA (4er/13.2ip) with eight hits allowed, 15 strikeouts and a 0.88 WHIP.

TONIGHT: The Indians and I-Cubs meet at Victory Field on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET to kick-off their fourth and final series of the season. Iowa has gotten the best of the season series so far, winners in 12 of 18 games against Indianapolis. The last time the two team's met at Victory Field was from June 16-21, a series split. Tonight, RHP Jared Jones will take the hill for Indianapolis against Iowa's RHP Shane Greene (0-0, 4.70). Greene will make his first start against Indianapolis since Aug. 12, 2015, with Toledo. The 34-year-old has made three career starts against Indy, he is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA (2er/14.2ip).

MR. JONES: Jared Jones will take the hill in his 11 outing (10th start) with Indianapolis. Jones will look to follow up his last outing in which he fanned a season-high nine batters on Aug. 16, at St. Paul. It was his first nine-strikeout performance since June 26, 2022, with High-A Greensboro vs. Ashland. Since his promotion to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on June 20, he ranks second in the International League in strikeouts (63), behind only Nashville's Robert Gasser (65). Tonight will be his second time facing the I-Cubs, his first outing vs. Iowa came on July 22. He tossed 4.0 two-run innings on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Jones is currently rated the No. 4 prospect in Pittsburgh's organization and No. 74 overall MiLB prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1992: The Indians held ground in the American Association Eastern Division with a 6-4 win at Oklahoma City, the club's fourth straight win on the road. Kent Bottenfield pitched into the seventh inning to earn his team-leading 12th and final win of the season. The victory moved Indy's record 24 games over .500 at 76-52, identical with Buffalo atop the division. Indianapolis faded down the stretch and finished 83-61, four games out of first place.

