August 26: Sports Cards & Collectibles Show Returns to Buffalo Powerhouse

Back by popular demand,

With over 100 card and collectible vendors *in attendance, the *Sports Card + Collectibles Show will return to Buffalo Powerhouse on Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., presented by the Bisons and the Buffalo Sports Card Convention!

TICKETS ARE JUST $5 AT THE DOOR and the beautiful and spacious Buffalo Powerhouse at 140 Lee St. will loaded with amazing sports memorabilia and trading cards for you to view. Pick up that trading card you've always wanted or recall some of your favorite sports moments you've enjoyed as a fan when you see a one-of-a-kind collectible. Add to your collection at home or at the office or find a great value that you just can't pass up.

It's one day only, Saturday, August 26 with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. So get to Buffalo Powerhouse and a fun-filled morning of sports cards and collectibles!

