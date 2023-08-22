Red Wings Homestand Highlights - -27

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston), beginning on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

DARRYL TALLEY APPEARANCE: Meet & Greet Autograph signing from 5:30 pm - 6:20 pm and 6:55 pm - 7:30 pm. Autograph tickets will be available for $20 each. Presented by Wealth Enhancement Group Rochester.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS:Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

MAGNET GIVEAWAY:The first 2,500 fans will receive an Innovative Field picture magnet, courtesy of Foodlink.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

KEVIN FROM "THE OFFICE" APPEARANCE: Come meet Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin from "The Office"! Get a selfie with Kevin, individually or with a group, for $30 at the game. Food specials will include the Works Pretzel (3rd base Pretzel stand), Jim's Big Tuna Sub (at Altobeli Deli), The Meredith Mule (at the Dugout Bar), and Kevin's famous chili (at Say Cheese). There will be Office themed promotions during the game including Flonkerton, the tissue box race, and more! The 10th Inning Bar will be transformed into Poor Richard's. Scrantonicity 3 will be playing all your favorite Police songs In the Walk of Fame. Kevin from "The Office" Appearance Night is presented by Chick-fil-a Henrietta, Jolly Time Pop Corn, and Wilkins RV.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY:The first 500 fans will receive an Office-themed shirt, courtesy of RE/MAX.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES:The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, courtesy of Caktus AI.

OPEN DOOR MISSION DAY: Donate at least two unopened toiletries, non-perishable food items, and/or gently-used clothing, get any grandstand ticket for $10 (valid for up to 4 tickets per donation). Needed toiletries include tooth brushes, toothpaste, soap, body wash, shampoo, etc. There will be an on-site auction to benefit the Mission, including a chance to throw a ceremonial 1st pitch before a future game.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw, presented by Bud Light.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

BEACH NIGHT: Join us for a fun beach-themed night at the ballpark featuring the Surf Rock band "The Rhinochasers" pre-game by the 10th-inning bar.

HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt, courtesy of Nissan.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by Canandaigua National Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 VS. WORCHESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT:Join us for Grateful Dead night at the ballpark with special Red Wings x Grateful Dead merch, a tie-dye station, pre-game live music from Terrapin Society by the 10th inning bar, Grateful Dead-themed fireworks, and more!

BLACK REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 kids ages 12-18 will receive a black replica jersey, courtesy of Alfred State College.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks, presented by ESL.

COLLECTORFEST MONTHLY CARD AND COLLECTIBLE SHOW: Card and Collectible Show in the Red Wings Hall of Fame starting at 5 pm presented by Collectorfest MONTHLY. Special guest Dr. Khalilah Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, signing autographs, co-presented by Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame. Autograph tickets are $10 (your item); Dr. Ali's book and photos will be available for purchase.

HOUSE OF GUITARS NIGHT:House of Guitars Night with a special Wings/HOG in-game t-shirt launch.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (BOS) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

KIDS BACKPACK GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 kids, 12 & under will receive a Red Wings backpack courtesy of Zweigle's.

ECLIPSE DAY AT THE RED WINGS:Rochester will be in the path of the totality of the Great North American Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. The first 2,500 fans will receive eclipse glasses presented by RMSC. There will be a post-game group photo and video around a giant sun after Kids Run the Bases with Spikes and Mittsy.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

INNOVATIVE FIELD POLOCIES

BAG POLICY

Below is the bag policy that will be enforced for all events at Innovative Field. The following bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans. Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Patrons without bags may access a designated expedited entry line. Fans are permitted one clear bag (not to exceed 16"x16"x8") and a non-clear bag that is 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller. The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags. Exceptions apply to medical equipment/supply bags and diaper bags. Security will be present at all Innovative Field entrances to allow screening of these bags. All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises. On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable. Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be granted entry into the ballpark. Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

In order to provide a welcoming experience for all, the Rochester Red Wings has implemented a Fan Code of Conduct. Out of respect for fellow guests, players, coaches, and ballpark staff, all guests are prohibited from: Trespassing on the playing field at any time; Interfering with baseballs that are in play; Throwing or tossing objects; Using foul, obscene or derogatory language (see below) or gestures; Misusing or over consuming alcohol, including, underage consumption; Behaving in a manner that is disruptive, unruly, or abusive; Accessing areas of the ballpark without a proper ticket, pass, or credential; Misusing tickets, passes, or credentials in any way; or bringing prohibited items into the ballpark.

Derogatory language is defined as offensive language concerning a person's race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or national origin, and anyone using such language is subject to automatic ejection from the ballpark.

Violations of the Fan Code of Conduct will not be tolerated and may lead to ejection from the ballpark, a ban on attending future games, or other consequences. Guests who are found to have used derogatory language will be ejected from the ballpark.

Guests are encouraged to report violations of the Fan Code of Conduct to the nearest ballpark staff member. This can be done in person, at the nearest Guest Services location, directly with Ballpark Security or by calling or texting 585-454-1001.

For more information relating to Innovative Field and the Rochester Red Wings policies, visit the Rochester Red Wings Fan Guide,.

