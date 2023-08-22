Marlins to Send Nance to Jumbo Shrimp for Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' reliever Tommy Nance will continue an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday for a 6:15 p.m. game at Columbus Clippers from Huntington Park.

Nance was originally placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain on March 27, 2023 and then transferred to the 60-day IL on April 22, 2023. He has pitched in 10 minor league games this season with Double-A Pensacola, Low-A Jupiter and the Rookie-level FCL Marlins, going 0-1 with a 1.32 ERA. Over 13.2 innings, he has struck out 15 against only three walks and seven hits allowed.

A native of Santa Clara, Calif., Nance was originally signed by the Chicago Cubs as a minor league free agent on February 1, 2016. During the 2016 season, Nance blew through the Cubs minor league system, working his way from Short-Season A Eugene all the way to Triple-A Iowa. In 22 appearances, he went 4-1 with a 2.58 ERA, allowing 12 runs, 11 earned runs on 34 hits in 38.1 innings. He tallied 36 strikeouts against 15 walks while holding opponents to a .243 batting average across four different minor league levels.

Despite skipping Double-A in 2016, Nance spent the 2017 season with the Cubs Double-A affiliate, Tennessee Smokies of the Southern League. There, he held Southern League opponents to a .187 batting average against, spinning 20.2 innings while allowing 10 runs, eight earned runs on 14 hits for a 3.48 ERA.

After posting a 2.35 ERA with the Iowa Cubs in 2021, Nance made his major league debut on May 17, 2021 against the Washington Nationals. He tossed one perfect inning, tallying one strikeout. He was later claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins on March 27, 2022.

During the 2022 campaign, he spent time with Jacksonville both on the active roster and as a major league rehabber. He totaled 5.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned runs on two hits for a 3.18 ERA. He struck out six against only two walks in four appearances and one start.

Nance will be the 11th Marlin and 14th overall assignment to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-handers Johnny Cueto (May 2-7, June 22-July 9), Nic Enright (May 7-30), JT Chargois (May 9-16), first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12), outfielders Jesus Sánchez (May 26-30), Avisaíl García (May 27-June 3, July 25-30) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (June 20-25) and left-hander Andrew Nardi (July 25-August 1) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2023.

