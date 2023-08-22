Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (27-17, 66-53) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-24, 54-63)

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Brandon Walter (1-5, 5.26) vs. RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-2, 6.89)

I'M COMIN' HOME: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series finale in Buffalo Sunday afternoon, 5-1...the Wings offense collected two hits, both off the bat of TRAVIS BLANKENHORN who launched his first triple since the season opener on 3/31...four relievers turned in scoreless performances in the contest, highlighted by 2.1 scoreless innings from LHP ANTHONY BANDA...the Wings come home to kick off the first half of a two-week homestand, taking on Worcester...the team looks to pick up their first series win since 7/25-30, also against the WooSox, as RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ takes the mound for his fifth start with the Wings.

WHEELS: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN accounted for the only hits of the game for the Wings Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored...the triple was his second of the year, and first since the season opener on 3/31 against Lehigh Valley...this marks his first season since 2019 in which he has recorded more than one triple in a season...

Through 15 games in August, he's hitting .345 (20-for-58) with six home runs, a triple, five doubles, and 14 RBI.

ONE-MAN SHOW: Rochester collected two hits Sunday for the second time this season, both coming from LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN...this is tied for their fewest hits in a single game, with the other coming on 4/6 at Syracuse... this marks the first series since 7/14-16 (SYR), and the second time all year the Wings haven't recorded double-digit hits at least once in a series...

This is the first time that only one batter in the Wings starting lineup collected a hit in a nine-inning game since 6/18/2021 against Buffalo.

Despite having logged just two doubles in this series vs. Buffalo (both coming on 8/16), the Red Wings still rank 13th among IL teams with 215 doubles...through the same number of games (117) in 2022, the Rochester offense had collected just 198 two-baggers.

BIG BANDA BRAND: LHP ANTHONY BANDA and RHP GERSON MORENO each tossed scoreless outings in the loss Sunday...Banda logged 2.1 innings in relief of RHP TOMMY ROMERO, allowing two hits while escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third inning...Moreno tossed a scoreless eighth to lower his season ERA to a team-best 2.25 (15 ER/60.0 IP), and is tied for the International League lead with 48 appearances...

This marked the fourth time this season that Banda has logged a scoreless relief appearance of at least 2.0 innings, and his first on the road since 9/8/2022 at Durham, with Scranton/WB.

PITCHING TO CONTACT: For the 13th straight game, Red Wings pitchers recorded single-digit strikeout totals, having last recorded 10+ on 7/24 vs. Scranton/WB (10) which marks the longest streak by a Red Wings' team since they did so in 14-straight from 7/23-8/14/2021...their 90 strikeouts since 8/4 ranks last among Triple-A teams, 9 fewer than the next lowest team (COL - 99)...

Rochester and Columbus are the only two Triple-A teams that haven't crossed the 100-strikeout threshold dating back to 8/4.

BUFFALO BLUES: The Red Wings finished up their season series against their Thruway Rival Bisons at 1:05 p.m. Sunday...the Red Wings finished with a 10-13 record vs. Toronto's top affiliate which means for just the second time since 2013, Rochester ends the season series with a losing record (2021)...

Since becoming a Nationals' affiliate in 2021, the Wings have posted an 8-23 record at Sahlen Field which marks the fewest wins against a single team on the road (min. 15 games played).

