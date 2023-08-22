Nashville Smashes Five Homers to Rout Stripers 12-5

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A bullpen game for the Gwinnett Stripers (55-64) got off to a rough start and did not improve much as the Nashville Sounds (65-54) crushed five home runs to decisively take the series opener 12-5 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Owen Miller's two-run double capped a three-run second inning for Nashville to open the scoring. Trailing 4-0, Hoy Park doubled in a pair to highlight a three-run fourth by the Stripers to make it a ballgame at 4-3. A three-run home run by Abraham Toro (7) in the fifth kickstarted six unanswered runs from the Sounds to make it 10-3. An RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez got Gwinnett back on the board in the sixth. A bases loaded walk by Jesus Aguilar scored the fifth and final Stripers run in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Park (1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) collected his ninth multi-RBI game of the season while Sanchez (2-for-2, RBI, 2 walks) reached base in all four of his trips to the plate. For Nashville, Miller (4-for-4, double, homer, 3 RBIs), Toro (3-for-6, double, homer, 3 RBIs) and Keston Hiura (3-for-6, double, homer, RBI) all finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Noteworthy: Drew Lugbauer has now hit safely in each of the seven games played in his Triple-A debut. With his bases-loaded walk, Aguilar extended his season-best on-base streak to 17 games. Gwinnett has dropped its last eight games to Nashville dating back to a 6-5 loss at Nashville on May 14.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 23): Gwinnett vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. RHP Darius Vines (2-1, 2.95 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Evan McKendry (9-4, 4.08 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Wet Nose Wednesday at Coolray Field, with dogs admitted free with a paid owner on The Bank in right field.

