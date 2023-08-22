Louisville Bats to Play as Black Caps for 2023 Nine Night

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced their continued efforts to celebrate the history and impact of Negro Leagues baseball and its players as part of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative with its 2023 Nine Night this Friday, August 25th.

This year's celebration is highlighted by special Louisville Black Caps jerseys the team will wear, honoring the city's Negro National and Negro Southern League team from the early 1930s. The Black Caps represent a small piece of Negro League baseball history in Louisville, joined by the Falls City club (National Colored Base Ball League, 1887), the Louisville Unions (Southern circuit, 1908), and the Louisville White Sox (Western Independent League, 1914-15; Negro National League, 1931).

In addition, Louisville was a stop on a Dizzy Dean & Satchel Paige traveling tour.

Nine Night will be celebrated on Friday, August 25th versus the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 pm E.T. at Louisville Slugger Field.

Game day will feature a slew of events, including a display of a bat lathe machine and banners featuring the Louisville Unions (courtesy of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory) and special ceremonial first pitches as well as a gathering of local minority owned businesses around the concourse and Hall of Fame.

"The Nine" is a Black-community focused outreach platform, specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. "The Nine" is also designed to provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball, and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB's 120 communities nationwide.

For ticketing information, please visit batsbaseball.com. For more information and media inquiries, please contact Conor Mullaney at 502-614-4519 or cmullaney@batsbaseball.com.

