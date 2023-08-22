SWB Game Notes - August 22

August 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-53, 28-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (57-60, 23-20)

Game 118 | Home Game 61 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Drew Hutchison (5-4, 5.32) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (1-4, 6.31)

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders are right back where they belong on top of the home run standings in all of Minor League Baseball. After hitting 15 last week against Worcester, the team now has 191 on the season. Lehigh Valley has 172 as a team. The Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 237 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro lead the team with twenty-three, while seven total players are in double digits.

THE MARTIAN IS MOVING- Jasson Dominguez is set to join the RailRiders after receiving a late season promotion from Double-A. Dominguez might be the most hyped international prospect ever, drawing comparisons to Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout. The #2 Yankees prospect generates tremendous bat speed and exit velocities from both sides of the plate but has been more effective hitting left-handed in his first two pro seasons. He also has a solid to plus arm strength and major speed on the base paths.

PERAZA AND PEREIRA-The Yankees have called up two top prospects in the Yankees organization. Pereira, the Yankees #3 prospect, has played in 35 games for the RailRiders holding a .312 average with 43 hits. The righty has seven doubles and eight homers for 18 total on the season. He has batted in 33 runs and scored 29 of his own. He recently has started taking bags with four successful in the last week. Oswald Peraza has played in 63 games in Triple-A this season for a .268 average. He has 14 homers and 16 steals. With NYY this summer, in 19 games, he has a .173 average with nine hits and six RBIs.

AUSTIN POWERS- Austin Wells had his first multi-homer game of his career with a three-run blast and a grand slam in the contest on Sunday. He batted in 7 runs, a career-high. The last RailRider to have 7-RBI in a contest was Chris Gittens on June 27, 2021 at Lehigh Valley. The righty has 16 home runs on the season now after smacking his first four in Triple-A last week. The Yankees #8 prospect is shooting to surpass the 20 he hit last season.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.