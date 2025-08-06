Atlanta United vs. Atlas FC: Leagues Cup: Saba Lobzhanidze Banger!
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- Atlanta United Wins 4-1 vs. Atlas FC - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Clinches Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Berth with Win over Pumas UNAM - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances; Secure Your Seat for the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20 - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Round out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with Matchup against Cruz Azul - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Close Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey: August 7, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
