Yepez' Two-Homer Night Ends Stripers' Six-Game Winning Streak

August 20, 2022







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A two-homer performance by Juan Yepez was too much for the Gwinnett Stripers (57-59) to overcome as they fell 5-4 to the Memphis Redbirds (59-56) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers' season-best six-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.

Decisive Plays: Tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, Juan Yepez lofted a three-run home run (10) over the left field wall against Bryce Elder (L, 6-5) to put Memphis up 4-1. Gwinnett cut the lead back to one in the fifth inning on Greyson Jenista's towering solo shot (12) to right and Rylan Bannon's RBI single scoring Ehire Adrianza, but Yepez blasted another homer (11) in the sixth to provide Memphis with insurance. Hernan Perez made it 5-4 with a clout (5) of his own in the eighth.

Key Contributors: For the Stripers, Perez (2-for-4) and Jenista each homered. Elder spun 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven. For Memphis, Yepez went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, and Moises Gomez finished 1-for-4 with a solo homer (10). Redbirds' starter Tommy Parsons (W, 9-3) tossed 6.0 two-run frames, and Junior Fernandez (S, 5) struck out two in the ninth.

Noteworthy: Delino DeShields Jr.'s on-base streak came to an end at 15 games with a 0-for-4 night. Perez now has three multi-hit performances in his last four games and is hitting .367 (22-for-60) over his last 16 games. The six-game winning streak was the team's longest since August 6-13, 2021.

Next Game (Sunday, August 21): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Mike Soroka (MLB Rehab) for the Stripers vs. LHP Garrett Williams (0-3, 4.78 ERA) for the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's Sunday Funday presented by Georgia United Credit Union, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

