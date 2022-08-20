August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (52-63) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (56-57)

Saturday - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Matt Swarmer (3-1, 2.55) vs. RHP Miguel Yajure (2-4, 6.85)

TONIGHT'S GAME: With the series tied again, Matt Swarmer will take the ball for Iowa against Miguel Yajure toeing the rubber for the Indians. Swarmer is 3-1 through 14 games with Iowa this year, allowing 15 earned runs on 38 hits over 53.0 innings, good for a 2.55 ERA. He has walked 20 batters compared to 59 strikeouts, holding his opponents to just a .197 batting average against him. The righty has made one start against Indianapolis this year, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings. On the other side, Yajure is set to make his 14th start of the year in his 15th game with Indianapolis. Through those 14 games, he is 2-4 with a 6.85 ERA, allowing 34 earned runs on 51 hits over 44.2 innings pitched. Yajure has allowed seven home runs and walked 19 batters compared to 39 strikeouts on the year, but allowed just one earned run on three hits over five innings back on July 8 in his lone game against Iowa this year.

GOOD LUCK SWARM: It has been nearly a month since Matt Swarmer was designated for assignment and outrighted to Iowa, and he has seemed to settle right back into his role with the I-Cubs. In two relief appearances and three starts in the second half so far, Swarmer has pitched to a 3.86 ERA (6ER/14.0IP) and recorded 17 strikeouts. While the man himself hasn't been credited with a win during his current stint at Triple-A, the I-Cubs have gone on to win all three of the games he's started. That continues a trend from the start of the season, that saw Swarmer earn a 2-0 record, but the team go on to victory in four of his five starts. Iowa's .875 winning percentage in games Swarmer has started is the team's best for any pitcher with at least two starts this year.

BACK ON TRACK: Hayden Wesneski had a rocky introduction to the Iowa rotation through his first two starts in the organization, but he returned to his first-half form last night with five scoreless innings against Indianapolis. The righty dominated for much of the season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tossing five or more innings in 13 of his 19 starts and limiting opponents to three or fewer earned runs in all but two of his outings. He made five quality starts and won six decisions in 19 trips to the mound before his trade. After joining his new team, however, Wesneski did not see the same success. He went 0-2 in his first two starts for Iowa, allowing 12 earned runs on 13 hits in 5.2 combined innings. Last night, he flipped the script again. He threw five complete innings and collected five strikeouts on just 66 pitches. The Indians managed just one hit and one walk against Wesneski, who retired the final 11 batters he faced in order. The outing didn't earn him a win and fell one inning shy of a quality start, but it cut his Iowa ERA nearly in half, to 10.13, and bumped him back up to eighth overall in the International League, with a 4.22 season mark.

ALL THE OFFENSE: David Bote played in his 10th game with Iowa since being optioned back on August 4, raising his average to .263 (10-for-38) with his 2-for-4 effort last night. It marked his third multi-hit game since being on Iowa's active roster and his two-run home run gave him his first multi-RBI game since being optioned. The two-run blast was his third home run in those 10 games with each of the first two being solo home runs in back-to-back games on August 10 and 11 against Louisville. Bote now has at least one hit in seven of his 10 games and at least one run batted in in six of those 10 games with the I-Cubs. Unfortunately for Iowa, his two-run shot was all the offense the I-Cubs could come up with yesterday in their 3-2 loss.

WHERE DID IT GO: Aside from their game two loss in which they scored five runs, Iowa's offense has been held to very little run production this series against Indianapolis. They have scored just two runs in two of the four games and three or less in three of the four games, tallying just 12 runs so far through the first four games of the series. The Indians have stifled Iowa's offense all season, as their two extra-base hits last night gave them just 22 through the first 16 games between the two teams.

FIRST IN THE BOOKS: CD Pelham made his Iowa Cubs debut in the loss last night, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a batter in his 0.2 innings pitched. Prior to getting promoted to Triple-A, Pelham was 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 21 relief appearances with Double-A Tennessee. In those 21 games he allowed 15 earned runs on 26 hits and 16 walks over 31.2 innings, striking out 33 batters along the way. Although yesterday was his first game with Iowa, it was not his first time at the Triple-A level. The southpaw has now 14 games over two seasons at Triple-A under his belt, while throwing in 10 Major League games back in 2018 with Texas.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: With their one-run win in game four of the series last night, Indianapolis evened the series at two games apiece heading into game five tonight. The Indians grew their lead in the season series over Iowa back to two games at 9-7 and put the season series at Victory Field this year back at .500, at 5-5. It gave Indianapolis 30 wins at home against Iowa all-time, going 30-19 at home while being now 56-38 all-time

SHORT HOPS: Indianapolis turned three double plays to limit Iowa to just two runs last night; the three double plays tied a season high against Iowa this year...both Darius Hill (7) and John Hicks (6) extended their hitting streaks with their one-hit games last night.

