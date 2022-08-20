Knights Shine Bright on Saturday Night in 4-3 Win over Mets

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Truist Field took over the national television stage on Saturday night and shined bright like a diamond.

Center fielder Mark Payton, right fielder Micker Adolfo and shortstop Lenyn Sosa all homered to lead the Charlotte Knights to a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Mets in game five of the six-game series from Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night. The win was Charlotte's second straight and third of the series.

In a game that was televised live on MLB Network to showcase some of the game's experimental changes - with many MLB executives on hand -- the Knights and Mets played a two-hour and 17-minute gem. From start to finish, the game could not have gone any smoother.

Down by a score of 2-0, Payton launched his 17th home run of the season -- a two-run blast to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. His 17th long ball of the season tied him with catcher Carlos Pérez for the team lead. Two innings later, Adolfo gave the Knights the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh frame. The home run was his 11th of the season and second in as many days. That long ball gave the Knights a 3-2 lead.

With the Knights now ahead of the Mets by one run, Sosa continued his solid return to the Charlotte lineup. A day after being optioned back to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox, the talented infielder hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Knights a 4-2 lead. In two games back from Chicago, Sosa has hit two home runs.

The Knights took the two-run lead to the top of the ninth inning and LHP Bennett Sousa came on to close out the game. Sousa allowed a solo home run to Mark Vientos, which pulled the Mets to within one run, 4-3. Despite allowing the one run, Sousa was able to get the final three outs of the game and shut the door on an impressive 4-3 win for the Knights.

RHP Daniel Winkler (5-0, 5.19), one of six Charlotte pitchers on the evening, allowed one hit over a scoreless inning to earn the win. RHP Tobias Myers started for the Knights and allowed one run on four hits over two innings.

The Knights will conclude the six-game home series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

