Mike Soroka Set to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on Sunday

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves have announced that right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka will have his injury rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett from High-A Rome. Soroka is set to start for the Stripers at Coolray Field on Sunday, August 21 at 1:05 p.m. in the finale of a six-game series vs. Memphis.

The 25-year-old Soroka is on Atlanta's 60-day Injured List while recovering from right Achilles tendon surgery performed in April 2021. He will join Gwinnett for the third time in his career, having pitched for the Stripers in 2018 (2-1, 2.00 ERA in five starts) and 2019 (1-0, 3.86 ERA in two starts).

Soroka was the first starting pitcher in the "Stripers" era of Gwinnett baseball, earning a win in his Triple-A debut on April 6, 2018 at Norfolk. He had his contract selected by Atlanta less than a month later on May 1, 2018 and has combined to go 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA and .243 BAA in 37 starts for the Braves from 2018-20. After earning his first career National League All-Star selection in 2019 (13-4, 2.68 ERA in 29 total starts), Soroka was limited to just three starts in 2020 before suffering the Achilles injury on August 3, 2020 vs. the New York Mets.

In his first rehab start with Rome on August 16 vs. Greensboro, Soroka struck out eight batters over 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in a no-decision. He threw 45 pitches, 35 for strikes.

Soroka is set to be the eighth Atlanta Braves 40-man player to rehab with Gwinnett this season, joining outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. (April 19-28) and Eddie Rosario (June 25-July 3), pitchers Jay Jackson (June 28-July 1), Tyler Matzek (June 29-July 3), Kirby Yates (July 27-August 9), and Darren O'Day (August 9-Current), and infielder Ehire Adrianza (August 18-Current).

Tickets for Sunday, August 21 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Memphis are on sale now at GoStripers.com. It's a Sunday Funday (presented by Georgia United Credit Union), featuring pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.