RailRiders Win Doubleheader

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday, winning 5-4 and 4-0. The RailRiders allowed just four hits total between the pair of games and have guaranteed at least a split of this series against the Saints.

Tim Locastro opened the offense in game one two pitches in, launching a leadoff home run off Saints spot starter Mario Sanchez. After Oswald Peraza walked, Phillip Evans singled to right, driving in Peraza to extend the lead. The RailRiders added a pair of runs in the second inning on sac flies by Chris Owings and Matt Pita for a 4-0 edge.

St. Paul plated a pair of runs without a hit in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of three straight walks by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook. Elliot Soto scored on an infield ground out and Jermaine Palacios cross on a sac fly.

Chris Owings doubled in Rob Brantly in the top of the fourth to add an insurance run.

Krook struck out six and walked seven over 4.2 innings. The Saints didn't get their first hit in game one until Chris Williams hit a solo home run off Zach Greene to start the bottom of the sixth. Braden Bishop added a solo home run of his own to cut the lead down to 5-4. Greg Weissert pitched a perfect seventh to close the game.

Greene (8-0) notched the win while Weissert earned his 18th save of the year. Sanchez (4-4) took the loss after allowing the first four runs over three innings.

In game two, Mitch Spence matched Juan Minaya zero for zero over the first three innings. Spence walked two in the first and didn't allow a hit until the third. Minaya held the RailRiders in check, allowing just two hits before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs against Drew Strotman in the fourth.

Locastro tripled to left to start the fourth and scored on a single from Miguel Andujar. After Ben Rortvedt walked, Armando Alvarez doubled home the pair to extend the lead to 3-0.

Andujar added an RBI single in the fifth to extend the RailRiders lead to 4-0, driving in Chad Bell from second with two outs.

Spence (1-1) pitched six shutout frames, allowing just two hits while striking out three. Jimmy Cordero worked a six-batter seventh, walking three and striking out three. Drew Strotman (1-2) allowed the first three runs in the nightcap and took the loss.

With the sweep, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre moved to an even 10-10 in twinbill games this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with a 2:07 P.M. CT first pitch. The RailRiders are on the road through August 28 and return to PNC Field for a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets starting on August 30.

