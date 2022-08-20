RailRiders Win Doubleheader
August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday, winning 5-4 and 4-0. The RailRiders allowed just four hits total between the pair of games and have guaranteed at least a split of this series against the Saints.
Tim Locastro opened the offense in game one two pitches in, launching a leadoff home run off Saints spot starter Mario Sanchez. After Oswald Peraza walked, Phillip Evans singled to right, driving in Peraza to extend the lead. The RailRiders added a pair of runs in the second inning on sac flies by Chris Owings and Matt Pita for a 4-0 edge.
St. Paul plated a pair of runs without a hit in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of three straight walks by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook. Elliot Soto scored on an infield ground out and Jermaine Palacios cross on a sac fly.
Chris Owings doubled in Rob Brantly in the top of the fourth to add an insurance run.
Krook struck out six and walked seven over 4.2 innings. The Saints didn't get their first hit in game one until Chris Williams hit a solo home run off Zach Greene to start the bottom of the sixth. Braden Bishop added a solo home run of his own to cut the lead down to 5-4. Greg Weissert pitched a perfect seventh to close the game.
Greene (8-0) notched the win while Weissert earned his 18th save of the year. Sanchez (4-4) took the loss after allowing the first four runs over three innings.
In game two, Mitch Spence matched Juan Minaya zero for zero over the first three innings. Spence walked two in the first and didn't allow a hit until the third. Minaya held the RailRiders in check, allowing just two hits before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs against Drew Strotman in the fourth.
Locastro tripled to left to start the fourth and scored on a single from Miguel Andujar. After Ben Rortvedt walked, Armando Alvarez doubled home the pair to extend the lead to 3-0.
Andujar added an RBI single in the fifth to extend the RailRiders lead to 4-0, driving in Chad Bell from second with two outs.
Spence (1-1) pitched six shutout frames, allowing just two hits while striking out three. Jimmy Cordero worked a six-batter seventh, walking three and striking out three. Drew Strotman (1-2) allowed the first three runs in the nightcap and took the loss.
With the sweep, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre moved to an even 10-10 in twinbill games this season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with a 2:07 P.M. CT first pitch. The RailRiders are on the road through August 28 and return to PNC Field for a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets starting on August 30.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
61-54
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2022
- RailRiders Win Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Blanked by RailRiders in Second Game of Doubleheader 4-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall in Pitching Duel - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Shine Bright on Saturday Night in 4-3 Win over Mets - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Loses Third Straight to Omaha, 10-6 - Louisville Bats
- Yajure Strikes out a Season-High Seven in Indians' 6-2 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Defeats Durham 8-7 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Indians Take Series Lead into Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Vientos Homers, But Charlotte Plays Long Ball Late to Squeak out 4-3 Win over Syracuse on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Rafael Lantigua's Career Day at the Plate Powered Bisons 10-1 Win over Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Roam Up in Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Yepez' Two-Homer Night Ends Stripers' Six-Game Winning Streak - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cavalli Shines in Rain-Shortened Win, 5-1 Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Fall 5-1 to Rochester in Rain-Shortened Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Whalom Grays Best Worcester Vipers in CMBA Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Yepez Lifts Redbirds to Snap Losing Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Manage Just Two Hits in 5-4 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mike Soroka Set to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on Sunday - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Win Doubleheader
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes
- RailRiders Fall to Saints 5-3
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes
- RailRiders' Game Postponed Due to Rain