Cavalli Shines in Rain-Shortened Win, 5-1 Wings

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Wings pick up the victory Saturday in six and a half innings, 5-1, winning their first game since Tuesday giving Rochester a chance to split series in Sunday finale.

For the fifth consecutive game Wings bats would plate the first run, this time in the third on an RBI triple by LF Andrew Stevenson. SS* Lucius Fox*, playing in his first game since June 18, crushed a two-run homer in the very next at bat to push the lead to 3-0.

Stevenson would pick up his second RBI of the game an inning later on a base hit to extend the lead to four. Worcester then cut into the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, which was answered by the Wings in the top half of the sixth on an RBI single by DH Nick Banks.

The score would remain the same until the middle of the seventh, when the elements took over and the game was called early after a rain delay, with a final score of 5-1.

RHP Cade Cavalli took the mound for Rochester to start the game and earned the win (6-4), tossing five scoreless innings and punching out eight Woo Sox batters. Over his past two starts, Cavalli has picked up 19 punch outs, posting an impressive 14.25 strikeouts per nine innings between the two games. He was relieved by RHP Andres Machado, who pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a punch-out.

Rochester has a chance to split the series, as the two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon in the series finale. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the ball for the Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.