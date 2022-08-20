Mud Hens Fall in Pitching Duel

COLUMBUS, Ohio - After the Toledo Mud Hens fell in game four of the series, they would look to get back in the win column over the Columbus Clippers. With last night's loss being the only one of the series, the Mud Hens were looking to clinch their first series victory over Columbus this season. RHP Bryan Garcia took the mound, looking to lead the Hens to a win.

Tonight's game would be a pitcher's duel through the whole game, as only three runs would be scored for the entire ballgame. However, both clubs would tally a run in their first inning of offense. The Mud Hens would strike first, with Josh Lester hitting his 24th home run of the year. He still leads the team in that category, along with RBIs (78). The Clippers would respond in the bottom half, as Columbus led off with a double, which then led to an RBI single off the bat of Bo Naylor.

Tied 1-1, the Clippers would hit a solo shot to right field. Richie Palacios would hit his fourth homer of the year, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead. That would be the last we would see any offense from either side. Toledo would have a chance to drive in runs during the fourth inning. With one away, Spencer Torkelson would single to left, following Daz Cameron reaching first from a fielding error. Jamie Westbrook would reach base from a catcher's interference, which loaded the bases. A strikeout and a flyout would follow, as the Mud Hens left the bases full. The Mud Hens would also tally a hit in the ninth but would fail to drive in the tying run. The Mud Hens finished with four total hits in the ballgame, with Spencer Torkelson hitting two out of the four.

Despite tonight's loss, RHP Bryan Garcia settled in after giving up a run in the first two innings. He would go five total innings, striking out three batters. He allowed no walks and five hits. Following his performance, Detroit's number 17 prospect, RHP Austin Bergner would pitch through three solid innings. He looked untouchable on the mound, giving up just one hit and tallying a strikeout through his three innings of work.

NOTABLE BATTERS:

Spencer Torkelson: 2-4, K

Josh Lester: 1-4, HR, RBI, K

NOTABLE PITCHERS:

RHP Bryan Garcia: 5.0 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, HR

RHP Austin Bergner: 3.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K

NEXT UP: Tomorrow will be the decision if the Mud Hens win or split the series with the Columbus Clippers. RHP Elvin Rodriguez (5-3, 4.52 ERA) will get the call to the mound, as he looks to lead Toledo to their first series win over Columbus. Konnor Pilkington (2-2, 4.89 ERA) will be the opposer of Rodriguez, as he looks to keep Columbus in the win column and avoid a series defeat. First pitch is set for 4:05pm ET.

