Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #114 / Home #56: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Matt Swarmer (3-1, 2.55) vs. RHP Miguel Yajure (2-4, 6.85)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cal Mitchell cranked a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Mike Burrows delivered his best pitching performance in Triple-A with 5.0 scoreless innings, and the Indians held off the I-Cubs on Friday night, 3-2. With both teams scoreless at the stretch, Indy ambushed Blake Whitney and Wyatt Short for three runs as five consecutive batters reached. Diego Castillo singled to knock Whitney out of the game, and Travis Swaggerty greeted Short with a single of his own before Mitchell drilled a 2-0 offering over the right field wall for his seventh home run in Triple-A. The long ball brought Iowa within one run in the eighth against Noe Toribio, who retired the first two batters he faced. The righty then walked Darius Hill on four pitches ahead of a two-run blast off the bat of David Bote. Eric Hanhold surrendered a leadoff single in the ninth but induced a double play and game-ending groundout on consecutive pitches.

HOLDIN' LEADS, HANDIN' L'S: Indians closer Eric Hanhold slammed the door on the I-Cubs in the ninth to collect his fifth save - which is the most by any reliever in the International League in August - in five opportunities this month and earn his career-high tying eighth save this season. The last time the righty earned eight saves in a season was with Double-A Binghamton in 2018. In addition to his eighth save last night, he extended his dominant streak and now hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 12 appearances (13.1ip) with a 0.98 WHIP and .213 average against (10-for-47). Since Aug. 3 (1) he is working a 7.1-inning scoreless streak with just four baserunners allowed (0.55 WHIP) and a .125 average against (3-for-24). After being scored upon multiple times in three consecutive appearances from May 3-12, Hanhold is 8-for-9 in save opportunities with a 2.12 ERA (7er/29.2ip) in 25 appearances.

WE CALLED CAL: After going hitless on Thursday night and snapping his career-high 13-game hitting streak, Cal Mitchell responded in a big way last night, hitting the go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning. Along with his game-winning homer, Mitchell doubled and drew a walk in Friday night's win. Since May 4, Mitchell has not gone back-to-back games without a hit and has collected at least one hit in 34 of the 37 games he played. The outfielder has hit safely in 44 of 55 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .322 average (66-for-205), seven home runs, 41 RBI and .859 OPS.

BURROWS KEEPS DEALING: RHP Mike Burrows gave the Indians his strongest Triple-A outing yet in a pitcher's duel last night against RHP Hayden Wesneski. In 5.0 scoreless frames of work, the right-hander fanned six batters and allowed only five baserunners (4 hits, 1 walk). Burrows - rated Pittsburgh's No. 8 prospect by MLB Pipeline - has been dealing in his last two appearances with a 0.96 ERA (1er/9.1ip), 12 strikeouts and 1.07 WHIP. In his previous start on Aug. 13, he earned his first Triple-A win after tossing 4.1 innings and holding Memphis to one run and striking out six batters. As of late, the 22-year-old has grown accustomed to Triple-A hitters, below are his splits from his first five games compared to his last five:

First Five: 0-2, 6.50 ERA (13er/18.0ip), 23 H, 1 BB, 19 K, 1.33 WHIP

Last Five: 1-1, 2.49 ERA (6er/21.2ip), 17 H, 9 BB, 21 K, 1.20 WHIP

FINDING WAYS: Travis Swaggerty is tied for the most stolen bases in the International League this month after swiping six bags in 15 games. Swaggerty had seven stolen bases through his first 68 games with Indy this season and has turned it up on the basepaths since with six stolen bases in his last 15 games. Along with his surplus of stolen bases, he has drawn a team-high 13 walks this month to go with his 13 hits, good for a .406 on-base percentage in August.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to take the series lead and get back to .500 with a win tonight vs. Iowa at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians and I-Cubs have faced off 15 times already this season, with Indianapolis holding the advantage 10-6. The two teams faced off from July 4-10 at Victory Field, with Indianapolis winning the series 4-2, including a 5-4 walk-off win on the Fourth of July. Since 1988, the Indians lead the series, 112-84 with a 61-38 record in Indianapolis. Tonight, Miguel Yajure will take the mound for his 15th appearance (14th start) with Indy this season. One of his starts came against Iowa on July 8, and he tossed 5.0 one-run innings and earned the win. Countering for Iowa will be Matt Swarmer, who the Indians have found success against in four previous matchups. In four starts against Indy, Swarmer is 0-1 with a 6.19 ERA (11er/16.0ip). Indy tagged Swarmer for three runs on four hits in 4.2 innings in his lone start against the Indians this season on April 28.

THIS DAY IN 2004: Right-handed pitcher Ben Hendrickson pitched his second complete game, the team's fourth of the season and the Indians' first 9.0-inning complete game since 2002 in a 1-0 shutout win vs. Toledo. Indianapolis' last 9.0-inning complete-game shutout came on Aug. 7, 2000 when Horacio Estrada went the distance without a run allowed at Louisville. In his 10th win of 11 on the season, Hendrickson allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out six.

