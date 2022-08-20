Whalom Grays Best Worcester Vipers in CMBA Game

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Polar Park hosted the Central Mass Baseball Association, a baseball league for men over 38 years old. The Whalom Grays played the Worcester Vipers in a 9-inning exhibition match. More than 800 tickets were sold, as family and friends filled Polar Park's seating bowl.

Mark Fuller, who was responsible for setting up this game, was honored by throwing a Ceremonial First Pitch to former Red Sox player Sam Horn. Olivia Lozoraitis, a recent graduate of Tahanto Regional High School, performed the national anthem.

Grays first baseman Mike Sauriol led off the game with a triple into the left-center gap, followed by an RBI single by Scott Fuller. Later in the game Both teams came to play, as they each collected more than 10 hits.

Later in the game, Vipers' Jarrett Kell hit a 400-foot triple over the center fielders head, and scored on a hit by Pat Scavone.

The last two innings were great pitching battles. Fran Carelli of the vipers shut down the Grays in the 8th inning to give the vipers a fighting chance. However Jeff Miller pitched a scoreless 9th inning to record the save.

It was a competitive match between the two teams, but the Whalom Grays came out on top 11-8.

