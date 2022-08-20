Yepez Lifts Redbirds to Snap Losing Streak
August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Memphis Redbirds earned a 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday evening at Coolray Field for their first victory of the series. Juan Yepez carried the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, hitting a go-ahead three run home run and a solo shot to snap a four-game losing streak.
Tied 1-1 in the third inning with twoon and two out, Yepez blasted a three-run shot to give Memphis the lead. Gwinnett crawled back, striking for two in the fifth inning on a solo shot from Greyson Jenista and an RBI single from Rylan Bannon to bring the score to 4-3. Yepez then hit his second homer of the ballgame in the sixth to give Memphis an insurance run.
For the fourth time this series, the Stripers tallied a run in the opening frame, taking advantage of a fielding error to take a 1-0 lead. It was quickly erased by Moises Gomez the next half inning, who hit his minor-league leading 33rd home run of the season to tie the game.
Tommy Parsons (9-3) earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four in six innings. Parsons' 9 wins are tied second most in the International League. Junior Fernandez (S, 5) recorded a save with his ninth consecutive scoreless outing.
The Memphis Redbirds (59-56) concluded their six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (57-59) on Sunday afternoon. LHP Garrett Williams will start for Memphis opposite MLB Rehaber RHP Mike Soroka for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.
