Yepez Lifts Redbirds to Snap Losing Streak

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Memphis Redbirds earned a 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday evening at Coolray Field for their first victory of the series. Juan Yepez carried the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, hitting a go-ahead three run home run and a solo shot to snap a four-game losing streak.

Tied 1-1 in the third inning with twoon and two out, Yepez blasted a three-run shot to give Memphis the lead. Gwinnett crawled back, striking for two in the fifth inning on a solo shot from Greyson Jenista and an RBI single from Rylan Bannon to bring the score to 4-3. Yepez then hit his second homer of the ballgame in the sixth to give Memphis an insurance run.

For the fourth time this series, the Stripers tallied a run in the opening frame, taking advantage of a fielding error to take a 1-0 lead. It was quickly erased by Moises Gomez the next half inning, who hit his minor-league leading 33rd home run of the season to tie the game.

Tommy Parsons (9-3) earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four in six innings. Parsons' 9 wins are tied second most in the International League. Junior Fernandez (S, 5) recorded a save with his ninth consecutive scoreless outing.

The Memphis Redbirds (59-56) concluded their six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (57-59) on Sunday afternoon. LHP Garrett Williams will start for Memphis opposite MLB Rehaber RHP Mike Soroka for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.