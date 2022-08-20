Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Worcester

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (51-64) at Worcester Red Sox (59-56)

Saturday - 4:05p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv, NESN+

RHP Cade Cavalli (5-4, 3.82) vs. RHP Victor Santos (0-2, 15.95)

NOT AGAIN: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game four of the six-game set, and their third straight to the Worcester Red Sox Friday night, 9-3...LF Josh Palacios and 1B John Nogowski picked up multiple hits in the loss, both doubling in the process...Nogowski picked up two RBI during his multi-hit performance, marking his third multi-RBI game with the Wings...Rochester used five relievers after RHP Franklyn Kilome went 3.2 innings allowing six earned on four walks and five hits while striking out eight...each of the Wings' five relief pitchers recorded exactly one strikeout in their outings...the Red Wings will send RHP Cade Cavalli, coming off his best start of the year, to the mound in hopes of snapping their short three-game skid.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Rochester plated a first inning-run Friday night, an inning in which they post their worst run differential (-26)...despite this, the Wings' offense has the best batting average of any International League team in the first inning, posting a .305 (139-for-456) clip in the first frame...they have scored at least one run in the first frame in eight of the last 11 games...

While having the highest batting average in the first inning, they rank ninth in runs scored (68)

Their 24 first-inning stolen bases are tied for most among IL teams

They own the second-highest first-inning OBP (.374)

AT LEAST THERE'S ACTION: The Wings have allowed runs in 13 of their last 20 innings against Worcester, dating back to their 8/17 matchup at Frontier Field...this was highlighted by the Woo Sox scoring in seven of the nine trips to the plate on Thursday afternoon.

UGH...: With last night's loss, Rochester is now guaranteed to at least split or lose 11 consecutive series dating back to 6/5 against Buffalo (0-6-4)...over that span, the Wings post an International League worst 16-45 record after starting the year 35-19 (6-2-1 in series).

SLOW WALK BACK TO THE DUGOUT: Wings hitters were struck out 10 times for the second game in a row which is the first time they've posted 10 strikeouts to their rap sheet in back-to-back games since 8/3-4 (COL) when they did it in three of four games during the infamous 19-game losing streak.

NOW I WALK IT OUT: Rochester tied their season-high walk total with 7 base on balls in the loss, now marking the sixth time they've achieved this mark this season...the Wings picked up their second loss when drawing seven walks in a game, now moving to 3-2.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: After John Nogowski and Josh Palacios doubled in the loss, the Wings have now recorded seven doubles in the last two contests, the most in a two-game stretch since 7/7-8 when they recorded eight in two games vs. Lehigh Valley.

CAN I GET A NEW BALL: After the Wings were able to keep the ball in the yard, Wings pitchers have allowed back-to-back three-homer games to the Woo Sox...in their last five games, the Wings have surrendered nine homers but have allowed home runs in just three of those games...the last three games the Wings have given up a homer have been three-home run nights for the opposition.

The Wings have given up the third-fewest homers in the International League, allowing 108 home runs...Worcester have allowed the fewest as a pitching staff allowing just 91

Rochester has homered off Worcester just 10 times, the fewest against any opponent they've met at least twice

RING 'EM UP: Wings pitchers have struck out 80 batters in their last seven games including five performances of double-digit strikeout totals...

Rochester currently ranks 3rd among International League teams in the strikeout category with 1,069, 54 off the lead (WOR, 1,123)

FILLING THE LEADERBOARD: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a hit in four trips to the plate in last night's loss, now reaching on a knock in three of the last four games...the LSU alumni ranks 5th among IL batters in the hit category with 109, two more than 6th place which is occupied by former teammate Joey Meneses.

I MISS HOMERING: Rochester's homerless streak has now grown to four consecutive games and only have hit three in their last eight games...the last time they had a multi-homer game was 8/10 when they had two vs. NOR.

They have gone four consecutive games without a homer now just twice (7/29-8/2) this season

The most consecutive games they have gone without homering this season is six (7/29-8/4)

JOHN NO-GOAT-SKI: 1B John Nogowski went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and a walk...since joining the Wings on 8/3, he is 22-for-55 (.400) with a home run, three doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs, and seven walks...in his 15 games since he joined the squad, he ranks first in hits (22), total bases (28), and is tied for first in doubles (3), while ranking second in runs (9), RBI (10), and walks (7).

IT'S CADE DAY: Rochester will send RHP Cade Cavalli to the mound today, in hopes of snapping a three-game skid...the Oklahoma-native is coming off an outing in which he set a season-high for Wings pitchers (most since becoming Nationals affiliate) with 11 strikeouts on 8/13, and the most since Lewis Thorpe had 12 on April 23, 2019...also tied his career high with seven innings pitched (4x, all this season)...

Over his past five starts dating back to 7/12, he posts a 1-1 record with a 1.82 ERA (24.2 IP), with 28 punch-outs and just 9 walks

Has allowed just five earned runs since June 1

4-0 with a 0.68 ERA in four starts on Saturday this season (28 SO, 8 BB)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.