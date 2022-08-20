WooSox Fall 5-1 to Rochester in Rain-Shortened Game

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Rochester Red Wings (52-64) won a rain-shortened ballgame at Polar Park on Saturday afternoon, a 5-1 final over the Worcester Red Sox (59-57). The game was called after a two hour, seven minute rain delay before the bottom of the seventh.

Rochester jumped out to an early lead against WooSox starter Victor Santos, rallying for three runs in the third inning. After a leadoff walk, Andrew Stevenson lined a ball to right-center that got by Franchy Cordero, giving Stevenson an RBI triple. One batter later, Lucius Fox delivered a two-run homer to right to make it 3-0 Red Wings.

Santos allowed consecutive singles to start the fourth, and after an out, Stevenson ripped an run-scoring single to center. That was the final pitch thrown by Santos, who finished the day with the following line: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

Worcester got one back in the fifth on a Cordero sac-fly, giving him his sixth RBI in his last two games. Following the sac-fly, he was lifted from the game.

The run came off Nationals' top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli, who went five innings and struck out eight. The right-hander threw 109 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the International League this season.

Riley Adams reached second on a throwing error to start Rochester's sixth, got to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Nick Banks single, all in the span of four pitches.

The run was unearned off reliever Geoff Hartlieb, who tossed 2.2 innings-he was followed by Eduard Bazardo, who added a runless frame in the seventh through a light rain.

https://twitter.com/WooSox/status/1561112474660884488

As the seventh inning stretch began, the rain picked up, and the series entered its second rain delay of the week, eventually leading to the conclusion of the game.

The WooSox conclude the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Polar Park against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Brian Keller (3-4, 3.30) faces Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 7.24). Radio coverage is live at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television is live on NESN.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.