Saints Manage Just Two Hits in 5-4 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints failed to collect a hit until the sixth inning. Both hits they collected left the ballpark, but it wasn't enough as they lost 5-4 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in game one of a doubleheader at CHS Field.

The RailRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and it got started with a Tim Locastro leadoff homer, his third of the season, making it 1-0. Oswald Peraza followed with a walk and Phil Evans drilled a single off the right field wall, scoring Peraza.

In the second, the RailRiders tacked on two more. Rob Brantly led off with a single and Max McDowell doubled him to third. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Chris Owings and Matt Pita doubled the lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Saints went hitless going into the third when they got on the board courtesy of wildness by RailRiders starter Matt Krook. He walked the bases loaded to start the inning. Caleb Hamilton hit a tapper in front of the plate and was thrown out at first as Elliot Soto scored getting the Saints to within 4-1. Chris Williams followed with a sacrifice fly to center scoring Jermaine Palacios to make it 4-2.

In the fourth, the RailRiders made it 5-2 as Brantly led off with a walk, moved to second on a single by McDowell, and scored on an Owings double.

The Saints collected their first hit of the game in the sixth and it came in a big way. Chris Williams led off the inning with a solo homer to right-center, his fourth of the season, fourth in five days, and second in as many games, to get the Saints to within 5-3. With two outs, Braden Bishop made it 5-4 with a solo homer to right, his second of the season.

