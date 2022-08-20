Saints Blanked by RailRiders in Second Game of Doubleheader 4-0

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints didn't have a runner reach third until their final at bats in the seventh when they drew three walks to load the bases with two outs. One of the best hitting teams in Minor League baseball with the bases loaded came up empty and lost 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at CHS Field in front of 7,038 at CHS Field.

With the Saints down four in the seventh, three straight two out walks sent the tying run to the plate in Matt Wallner. Reliever Jimmy Cordero, who struck out the first two hitters in the inning, would fan Wallner to end the game.

Juan Minaya got the spot start out of the bullpen and was great in his 3.0 innings of work. He retired the first five men he faced before giving up a two-out single in the second. In the third, Chad Bell doubled with one out, but Minaya got out of the inning when he snagged a line drive hit back to him and doubled up Bell at second. Minaya went 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out one.

In the fourth, the RailRiders jumped out to the lead as Tim Locastro led off with a triple to left. Miguel Andujar knocked him home with a single to left giving the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. Ben Rortvedt followed with a walk. With two outs, Armando Alvarez delivered a two-run double to left-center making it 3-0.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the fourth when Chad Bell singled, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on an RBI single from Andujar to make it 4-0.

The Saints managed just two hits on the night, a two-out single by Wallner in the third and a two out infield single by John Andreoli in the fourth.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at CHS Field on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson, who will make his Triple-A debut, and the RailRiders are TBA. The game can be seen on 45TV and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

