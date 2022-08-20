Louisville Loses Third Straight to Omaha, 10-6
August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY- The Louisville Bats (48-68) lost their third straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers (55-60) on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Omaha struck first when right fielder Brewer Hicklen doubled home Maikel Garcia to give the Storm Chasers an early 1-0 lead.
Louisville countered in the home half of the frame, plating a run of their own when designated hitter Colin Moran lifted a sacrifice fly to left center field, bringing home Lorenzo Cedrola from third to tie the game at 1-1.
The Storm Chasers regained the lead in the third when first baseman Logan Porter lined a base hit into left field, bringing home the highly-touted prospect, Drew Waters, putting them in front, 2-1.
The game held at that score until the sixth inning when Omaha put their foot on the gas, plating seven runs in the inning. After a base hit, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk to load the bases to open the frame, the Chasers rattled off three singles and a two-run home run by Brewer Hicklen to push the Omaha lead to 9-1.
Showing no signs of quitting, Louisville had a big inning of their own in the seventh, plating five runs to shave the lead to 9-6. Lorenzo Cedrola started off the offensive surge with an RBI-single to bring home Mark Kolozsvary. Following a wild pitch that brought home Ronnie Dawson, Cristian Santana launched his seventh homer of the season, a three-run blast, into the Humana Cabana in right field.
Omaha plated one more insurance run in the top of the ninth, but Louisville was unable to muster any more offense, finishing the game with a final score of 10-6.
The Bats will look for a series split tomorrow afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Louisville right-hander Randy Wynne (4-10, 5.04) will face off against fellow righty Jonathan Heasley (1-1, 3.93) for their second duel of the series.
