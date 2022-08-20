Yajure Strikes out a Season-High Seven in Indians' 6-2 Win
August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Ji-Hwan Bae smacked a two-run triple, Miguel Yajure struck out a season-high seven, and the Indianapolis Indians captured the series lead against the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night, 6-2.
Following back-to-back singles by Jose Godoy and Hoy Park to begin the third, Ji-Hwan Bae tripled on a 3-1 pitch off Matt Swarmer (L, 3-2) to give Indy an early advantage. Jack Suwinski would tack on an additional run with a sacrifice-fly to left field that plated Bae to make it 3-0 after three.
Iowa (52-64) and Indianapolis (57-57) each sent home a pair of runs in the fifth frame. David Bote grounded into a force out to send home Iowa's first run, and an RBI single by Alfonso Rivas brought in another. The Indians would regain their three-run lead, after Cal Mitchell was beaned, he scored on a Suwinski hit a fielder's choice that induced a throwing error by Bryan Hudson. Mason Martin singled home Diego Castillo to cap the fifth inning.
Bae led off the sixth with a single and would advance into scoring position after a wild pitch Danis Correa. Mitchell would then send him home on an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-2.
RHP Miguel Yajure (W, 3-4) recorded seven punchouts 5.0 two-run innings, his most since July 23, 2019 when he struck out seven for High-A Tampa vs. Daytona.
Bae's third-inning triple was his fifth of the season. He joins Travis Swaggerty (7) and Martin (5) as Indians with five or more triples, the first time Indy has had three players with five-plus triples in a single season since 2014.
The Indians will be back-in-action tomorrow afternoon at Victory Field with a 1:35 first pitch. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-3, 4.93) will toe the rubber for the Indians and the I-Cubs have yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2022
- RailRiders Win Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Blanked by RailRiders in Second Game of Doubleheader 4-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall in Pitching Duel - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Shine Bright on Saturday Night in 4-3 Win over Mets - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Loses Third Straight to Omaha, 10-6 - Louisville Bats
- Yajure Strikes out a Season-High Seven in Indians' 6-2 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Defeats Durham 8-7 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Indians Take Series Lead into Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Vientos Homers, But Charlotte Plays Long Ball Late to Squeak out 4-3 Win over Syracuse on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Rafael Lantigua's Career Day at the Plate Powered Bisons 10-1 Win over Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Roam Up in Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Yepez' Two-Homer Night Ends Stripers' Six-Game Winning Streak - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cavalli Shines in Rain-Shortened Win, 5-1 Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Fall 5-1 to Rochester in Rain-Shortened Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Whalom Grays Best Worcester Vipers in CMBA Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Yepez Lifts Redbirds to Snap Losing Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Manage Just Two Hits in 5-4 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mike Soroka Set to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on Sunday - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Yajure Strikes out a Season-High Seven in Indians' 6-2 Win
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57)
- Indy Tops I-Cubs Behind Mitchell's Seventh-Inning Blast
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-62) vs. Indianapolis Indians (55-57)
- Indians Shut Out by I-Cubs, 3-0