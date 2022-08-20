Yajure Strikes out a Season-High Seven in Indians' 6-2 Win

INDIANAPOLIS - Ji-Hwan Bae smacked a two-run triple, Miguel Yajure struck out a season-high seven, and the Indianapolis Indians captured the series lead against the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night, 6-2.

Following back-to-back singles by Jose Godoy and Hoy Park to begin the third, Ji-Hwan Bae tripled on a 3-1 pitch off Matt Swarmer (L, 3-2) to give Indy an early advantage. Jack Suwinski would tack on an additional run with a sacrifice-fly to left field that plated Bae to make it 3-0 after three.

Iowa (52-64) and Indianapolis (57-57) each sent home a pair of runs in the fifth frame. David Bote grounded into a force out to send home Iowa's first run, and an RBI single by Alfonso Rivas brought in another. The Indians would regain their three-run lead, after Cal Mitchell was beaned, he scored on a Suwinski hit a fielder's choice that induced a throwing error by Bryan Hudson. Mason Martin singled home Diego Castillo to cap the fifth inning.

Bae led off the sixth with a single and would advance into scoring position after a wild pitch Danis Correa. Mitchell would then send him home on an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-2.

RHP Miguel Yajure (W, 3-4) recorded seven punchouts 5.0 two-run innings, his most since July 23, 2019 when he struck out seven for High-A Tampa vs. Daytona.

Bae's third-inning triple was his fifth of the season. He joins Travis Swaggerty (7) and Martin (5) as Indians with five or more triples, the first time Indy has had three players with five-plus triples in a single season since 2014.

The Indians will be back-in-action tomorrow afternoon at Victory Field with a 1:35 first pitch. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-3, 4.93) will toe the rubber for the Indians and the I-Cubs have yet to name a starter.

