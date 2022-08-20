Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been called in the middle of the 7th inning due to inclement weather with the Red Wings leading the Red Sox, 5-1.

The game is an official contest. Rochester moves to 52-64 on the year with the win.

The two teams will meet tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, for the 1:05 p.m. series finale.

