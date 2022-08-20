Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather
August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been called in the middle of the 7th inning due to inclement weather with the Red Wings leading the Red Sox, 5-1.
The game is an official contest. Rochester moves to 52-64 on the year with the win.
The two teams will meet tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, for the 1:05 p.m. series finale.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2022
- Yepez' Two-Homer Night Ends Stripers' Six-Game Winning Streak - Gwinnett Stripers
- Cavalli Shines in Rain-Shortened Win, 5-1 Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Fall 5-1 to Rochester in Rain-Shortened Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Whalom Grays Best Worcester Vipers in CMBA Game - Worcester Red Sox
- Yepez Lifts Redbirds to Snap Losing Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Manage Just Two Hits in 5-4 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-63) vs. Indianapolis Indians (56-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mike Soroka Set to Join Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment on Sunday - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Cavalli Shines in Rain-Shortened Win, 5-1 Wings
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Worcester
- Wings Collect Eight Hits, But Fall 9-3 in Worcester
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 19 at Worcester