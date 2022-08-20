SWB RailRiders Game Notes

August 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-54) vs St. Paul Saints (56-56)

Games 115 & 116 | Road Games 55 & 56 | CHS Field | Saint Paul, MN | Saturday, August 20, 2022 | First Pitch 5:07 PM (CST)

Game One: LHP Matt Krook (8-7, 4.15) vs LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-2, 5.35)

Game Two: RHP Mitch Spence (0-1, 5.27) vs RHP Juan Minaya (1-5, 8.02)

LAST TIME OUT

ST. PAUL, MN (August 19, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-3 final to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Friday night. The RailRiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Saints scored five unanswered to garner their second straight win in this set.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the second against Louie Varland, a St. Paul native, with a run on two hits. Phillip Evans singled and scored on a single from Ryan LaMarre. The RailRiders added a pair in the third with Evans driving in Oswald Peraza and Ronald Guzman scoring on a double by Armando Alvarez for a 3-0 advantage. St. Paul was held hitless over the first three innings by Sean Boyle before Michael Helman led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. The Saints loaded the bases and Jermaine Palacios singled in Helman to cut the lead to two.

In the sixth, Ryan Weber took over for Boyle and allowed a two-run home run to Chris Williams to tie the game. Mark Contreras singled and scored the go-ahead run on a Palacios double. The Saints added insurance with a leadoff triple from John Andreoli in the seventh and a squeeze bunt from David Banuelos for a 5-3 lead. The RailRiders were held in check in the eighth and had the tying run either at the plate or on the bases in the ninth, but Brad Peacock induced a double play and an infield ground out to close it out for St. Paul. Neither starter factored in the decision. Boyle stuck out five and allowed one run over five innings. Varland struck out seven in his second Triple-A start and allowed all three runs. Weber (3-3) took the loss after allowing the final four runs over 1.2 innings. Jharel Cotton (4-1) notched the win and Peacock picked up his third save. Evans paced SWB with three of the club's eight hits on Friday night.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the St. Paul Saints for the first time in franchise history at CHS Field. The Saints are just the third team from the International League West that the RailRiders see this year (Toledo Mud Hens and Louisville Bats).

D-D-DOUBLE UP - The RailRiders play two today with the Saints. With this being their first ever series against each other, that makes this their first ever doubleheader. SWB this season is 8-10 in doubleheaders and have not played in a true doubleheader since June 10 at Syracuse, 71 days ago (won both games). The RailRiders "played two games" on July 29 in Rochester thanks to a rain-suspended game the day before (also won both).

DON'T LOOK UP - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has lost four of their last six games. They were 5-1 in the six before that.

NOT WITH US - The Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton begins a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset while the team is in Bowie, MD. Stanton has been held out of competition since July 23. He is nursing left achilles tendonitis. He had an IL stint earlier in the season that lasted from May 25 to June 4. He missed time with a right calf strain.

MÁN OF THE HOUR - Ronald Guzmán has a hit in 16 of his last 20 games dating back to July 8. In this stretch, he's gone 25-for-70 (.357) with eight doubles and five home runs. He has raised his average from .197 to .243 and his OBP from .314 to .350.

ANOTHER DAY WEISSERT - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 21 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 22.0 innings.

A MATT ON THE BACK - Matt Pita was promoted from Double-A Somerset Wednesday. He was sent down from SWB to the Patriots on July 1, but spent the majority of the time on the injured list. He only played two games with the Patriots. Pita played 21 games with SWB at the start of the season. He went 0-for-3 in his first start back on Friday.

CALL HIM UP - On Wednesday, the Yankees recalled Estevan Florial. It's his fourth time up with the Yankees with the three previous being "27th man" call-ups. It's his first call to the bigs since the end of May. Additionally, Oswaldo Cabrera was called up for the first time in his career. The 23 year-old made his Major League debut, going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Post-game, Cabrera called the experience "amazing" and "incredible" and that he feels like he is "living the dream." He picked up his first big league hit on Thursday with a double in the fourth.

KEEP IT MOVIN' - The RailRiders made eight roster moves Wednesday, which matches the most in a single day this year with May 25.

SINGLES' NIGHT - Wednesday, SWB tallied three hits in the first three innings then just one hit over the next six. All four of their hits were singles.

BLANKED - The RailRiders were shut out on Wednesday for their eleventh shutout loss of the season. In the first 55 games of the season, the RailRiders were shut out nine times. In their last 58 games, it's only happened twice.

IMPOSSIBLE - The RailRiders came back on Tuesday night to defeat the St. Paul Saints. After two innings, SWB trailed 9-0. They went on to score ten runs from the fifth through the eighth innings, eventually winning 10-9. It was the largest comeback win in franchise history. The comeback effort surpassed the franchise record of eight runs, set on August 23, 2000, as the then-Red Barons overcame an 8-0 first inning deficit to beat Buffalo 10-9.

ON DECK - The RailRiders are on the road for two weeks and won't be home again until August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (73-47) were blanked by the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0. Oswaldo Cabrera robbed a home run in the first inning in right field. The Yankees played day baseball today with Gerrit Cole on the mound... The Somerset Patriots (68-43) lost 3-2 to the Bowie Baysox. Matt Sauer struck out a career-high 11 batters. The Patriots fanned 17 Baysox but lost on a walk off single. Randy Vasquez gets the start at 6:35 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (59-52) lost to the Brooklyn Cyclones 3-2. Josue Panacual went six innings with two runs on four hits. It was his first six-inning outing since June 11. Richard Fitts gets the ball tonight at 6:00 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (53-57) were the only team in the organization that won on Friday, taking down Bradenton 9-3. Christopher Familia homered for his second straight game. Brett Barrera hit his first Tampa homer, going back-to-back with Familia. Tyrone Yulie starts tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

