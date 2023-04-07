Worcester Sweeps Doubleheader in Buffalo Friday Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Worcester Red Sox swept the Buffalo Bisons in a doubleheader with a pair of comeback wins, 3-1 and 9-5, on Friday night at Sahlen Field. David Hamilton went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, two steals, and two runs scored during the twin bill.

The WooSox started a top pitching prospect in each game of the doubleheader. In Game 1, Bryan Mata struck out six batters with five walks over 3.2 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and reached 99 mph on the radar gun. In Game 2, Chris Murphy allowed two earned runs on six hits in 3.1 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

In Game 1, Worcester outlasted Buffalo 3-1 without the benefit of a run-scoring hit.

Hamilton sparked two key rallies and had two of the team's three hits in the opener. He laced a one-out double to left center in the fourth inning, stole third base, and came in to score on an RBI groundout from Bobby Dalbec to tie the game at 1-1.

With the score still tied in the seventh and final frame, Hamilton bunted the first pitch from Nate Pearson (L, 0-1) up the third base line and legged out an infield single, then stole second base two pitches later. Dalbec muscled a broken-bat base hit to right to put men on the corners, and both runners eventually scored on two wild pitches from Pearson.

A.J. Politi secured his first save of the season, working around a walk and a single with the help of a nifty game-ending 3-6-3 double play, started and finished by Dalbec at first. Chase Shugart earned the win in relief with a scoreless sixth inning.

In Game 2, Worcester entered the final frame trailing 5-3 but mounted a six-run rally to take the lead. Nick Sogard started the comeback with a one-out double to right center and scored on a triple down the right field line from Jarren Duran. Bobby Dalbec, who delivered an RBI single in his previous at bat, crushed a run-scoring double to the wall in center to tie the game at 5-5. Dalbec finished the doubleheader 3-for-5 with 3 RBI.

Jorge Alfaro put Worcester in front for good with a blistering line drive off the glove of first baseman Ernie Clement to plate Dalbec. The WooSox extended the lead to 9-5 with three walks - including a bases-loaded free pass to Daniel Palka - and a two-run single from Ryan Fitzgerald.

Narciso Crook hit his first WooSox home run earlier in Game 2, a deep drive over the fence in right center to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth.

The series continues with one game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. and a doubleheader on deck for Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Radio coverage for Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

Following the series in Buffalo, the WooSox return home to Polar Park for six games against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) from April 11-16.

