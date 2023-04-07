Red Wings, Mets Postponed Friday
April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, as part of a doubleheader with game one beginning at 1:05 p.m.
RHP Joan Adon (0-0, 5.79) will start game one for Rochester and RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 2.08) will follow in the back half of the twin bill.
This is the Red Wings' second game of the 2023 season that has been impacted by weather and the first coming on the road.
The Red Wings will return home Tuesday, April 11, to begin a homestand against Buffalo Bisons (TOR).
