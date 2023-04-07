Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights April 11-16

The Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) for the first time this season!

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

TUESDAY APRIL 11

(GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

(GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are $5 each

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

(GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw presented By Genesee

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID presented By Caktus AI

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

(GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

(GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: The Wings will join the baseball world in saluting Jackie Robinson, an American icon.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

(GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy presented By Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch

