Marlins Send Okert on Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

April 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Steven Okert has been assigned to Jacksonville on an MLB rehab assignment presented by H2 Health. Okert is expected to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp this weekend against the Durham Bulls from 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Miami Marlins acquired the Riverside, Calif., native on February 26, 2021, when he elected free agency after spending time in the San Francisco Giants' organization. Okert appeared in a career-high 60 games with Miami in 2022, going 5-5 with a 2.98 ERA. He fanned 63 against 26 walks and 34 hits allowed in 51.1 innings.

A 4th-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 draft out of the University of Oklahoma, Okert made his major league debut for San Francisco on April 19, 2016, against the Arizona Cardinals and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He has made 164 appearances over five major league seasons with the Giants and Giants, going 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA.

This marks Okert's second stint in Jacksonville. He spent some time with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2021, when he made 15 appearances, recorded a 2-0 win-loss record, tallied four saves with a 1.80 ERA.

Okert is the first player in 2023 to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp.

